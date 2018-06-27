Amazon is rolling out an update for its Alexa iOS app that will finally give iOS users full access to Alexa voice control directly from their Apple device.

It’s a feature Android users have had since the start of the year.

Predictably though, Apple isn’t allowing Amazon’s Alexa to replace its own Siri voice assistant - so rather than being able to launch a command simply by saying “Alexa”, iPhone and iPad users have to first go into the Alexa app to activate it.

From there they will be able to use their own voice to control music playback or smart home accessories, ask questions, and take advantage of other Alexa skills.

