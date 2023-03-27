AirPods Pro with USB-C charging will launch this year, renowned analyst reckons

Apple will launch a new pair of AirPods 2 equipped with USB-C charging later this year, according to one analyst. Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that the USB-C-equipped AirPods Pro will launch at the end of this year or early 2024, via MacRumors (opens in new tab).

I think this is likely the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2, with mass shipments expected in 2Q23-3Q23. By the way, Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3.我覺得這應該是AirPods Pro… https://t.co/aWKJvGh1lWMarch 24, 2023 See more

Kuo spotted references to new AirPods within the source code of the iOS 16.4 beta released last week. He believes this refers to the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2.

It's not known if Apple will make any other changes to a new par of AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro 2 launched in September 2022, and like all current models of in-ear AirPods, includes a charging case with a Lightning port. Lightning is Apple's proprietary connection used on its accessories and iPhones, and some model of iPad. But not for long.

From late next year, new EU legislation will make all makers of smartphones, tablets and other portable electronics devices to adopt USB-C as standard. It's hoped this will reduce electrical waste and be more convenient for consumers. Apple has said previously that it will have no choice but to comply with the legislation, though since the UK left the EU, there is some doubt as to whether the UK government will enact a similar law.

Apple already uses USB-C for some models of iPad. The iPhone 15 rumoured for later this year is predicted to have a USB-C port instead of Lightning.

So could we see new models of the existing AirPods with USB-C in place of Lightning connectors? Kuo doesn't think so. Rather, he reckons Apple will wait until it launches a new model of AirPods before adopting USB-C.

MORE:

I spoke to Apple to find out the secret behind the AirPods Pro 2’s audio success

Check out the best deals on all AirPods

Can't decide between AirPods? Check out our AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro (1st Gen) and AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro 2 comparisons