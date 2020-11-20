AirPods Black Friday deals: save £50 on AirPods Pro wireless earbuds

The first Black Friday AirPods deals have landed with the likes of Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis starting their Black Friday sales a week early.

We are keeping right on top of the cheapest AirPods prices in the UK for every model and you can save money on the AirPods and AirPods Pro already, thanks to the Black Friday sales.

Best Black Friday AirPods deals

AirPods 2 + Charging Case £159 £124.49 at Amazon

The 2nd-gen AirPods with charging case are now £35 off. This is a healthy saving considering they're rarely discounted, so you'd better snap them up while the deal is still live.View Deal

AirPods 2 + Wireless Charging Case £199 £157 at Amazon

Prefer to have the wireless charging case? You can still make a saving with £42 off the retail price at Amazon UK.View Deal

AirPods Pro with noise cancellation £249 £199 at Laptops Direct

Under review, we called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". As well suited to a long-haul flight as they are to a run around the block, they could be the only pair of headphones you ever need. Thanks to Black Friday they are down under £200, which doesn't happen very often.View Deal

The latest model is the AirPods Pro, which features active noise-cancelling and customised silicone tips for a snug fit. Meanwhile the cheaper 2nd-gen AirPods offer a leap in quality, especially for music, over the 1st-gen AirPods.

AirPods have proved to be insanely popular, following hot on the heels of the iPhone to be yet another Apple success story. Whether you're making voice calls, having a video meeting or just listening to music, AirPods will do a great job.

If you're an iPhone user, the Apple AirPods might just be the best wireless earbuds for you. They're stylish, lightweight and ultra-convenient, bringing Siri to life in your ears, as well as offering excellent hands-free calls from your iPhone.

