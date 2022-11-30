Acoustic Energy launches AE105 on-wall loudspeakers

Acoustic Energy has added an on-wall loudspeaker – the AE105 – to its popular 100 Series, which already includes the AE108² subwoofer, AE107² centre speaker, AE109² standmounter, AE100² floorstander and flagship AE120² floorstander.

Optimised for vertical wall-mounting, the 12cm-thick AE105 is a 2-way loudspeaker that uses a soft dome tweeter with WDT wave guide tech, plus two 130mm paper cone drivers, one of which acts as a passive radiator for extra bass.

The company reckons the AE105 can be used to enhance stereo sound – from your TV, for example – or as front left/right, centre and rear surround channels in a multi-channel home cinema set-up.

(Image credit: Acoustic Energy)

Mat Spandl, the company's MD, said: "The AE105 is a compact design for those whose living space is at a premium but don’t want to compromise on sound quality. Whether used as part of a 2.1 / 5.1 system or in stereo configuration the AE105 are equally at home on a bookshelf as well as mounted on the wall".

Finished in a choice of black, white or walnut vinyl veneer, the AE105 wall mount speakers are on sale now priced at £224.99 each (around $270 / AU$400). The price includes rear mounting plates and wall spacers, plus a duo of black and light grey speaker grilles, so you can match the speakers to your home decor. You can also buy the AE105 in 2.1 and 5.1 packages, along with the matching AE1082 active subwoofer.

