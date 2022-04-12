Acoustic Energy adds flagship floorstander to its 100 Series stereo speakers

The AE120² costs £799 and comes in two finishes

Acoustic Energy AE120/2
Back in January, Acoustic Energy launched a brand new iteration of its compact 100 Series stereo speakers. It included four new models: an AE108² subwoofer, AE107² centre speaker, AE109² standmounter and AE100² floorstander.

Now, the British manufacturer has placed a cherry on top of that 100 Series cake in the shape of the AE120², a second floorstander in the range and a true three-way design.

It teams twin 13cm bass drivers with a dedicated 13cm mid-bass unit (all of which use paper cones) and a 25mm soft dome tweeter that sits within Acoustic Energy's WDT (Wide Dispersion Technology) waveguide.

Inside the 15mm HDF  (High-Density Fibreboard) cabinet, the speaker's three-way crossover is "impedance compensated" to reduce the effects of unwanted vibrations while the internal bracing and mass loading of the cabinet are also designed to keep internal resonances at bay.

At only 16.5cm wide the AE120² has been designed to deliver big sound from a slim design with the supplied plinth giving the speaker extra stability.

The AE120² floorstanders cost £799 per pair and are available in either Walnut (pictured above) or Black vinyl veneers.

