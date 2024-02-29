Access Disney+ for cheaper than ever with 'Epic Movies, Epic Offer'

Disney+ has announced an 'Epic Movies, Epic Offer' deal for new and eligible returning customers to take advantage of.

From 29th February to 14th March, customers can subscribe to 'Disney+ Standard With Ads' for just £1.99 per month for three months, down from the usual £4.99 per month. After these three months, the subscription will then renew at the regular price of £4.99, unless you decide to cancel of course.

Disney+ Standard With Ads was £4.99 now £1.99 per month

Looking to access the vast libraries of movies and shows on Disney+? Well, there's never been a cheaper way to get started, with the 'Standard With Ads' subscription option now available for just £1.99 per month for three months.



This subscription allows you to stream a wide range of the biggest shows and movies, including Shogun, The Bear, Welcome To Wrexham, The Marvels and The Creator.

The 'Standard With Ads' option is the cheapest Disney+ package. It was introduced back in November as Disney overhauled its single-option subscription model with three new tiers: 'Standard With Ads', 'Standard', and 'Premium'.

With the consistent price increases applied to online streaming services, it's good to see a little respite in the way of a three-month rolling discount. Streaming with adverts isn't to everyone's liking, but perhaps this might be more palatable than usual thanks to a little extra saving.

Interested in joining? If you're over 18 years old, head over to disneyplus.com to redeem this offer and see what else is in store.

