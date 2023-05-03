A multi-day vinyl festival is happening in Europe this year

The world’s first multi-day festival featuring exclusively vinyl has officially announced its line-up for the upcoming event. The Haarlem Vinyl Festival will feature sets from DeWolff, Jungle by Night, Joris Voorn, Naaz, Selah Sue, Them Two, The Gotcha! Crew and Yin Yin spinning records across the three-day schedule, plus many more artists, DJs and producers from the industry.

The festival will take place in Haarlem, Netherlands, across the last weekend of September 2023, starting on 29th September and finishing on 1st October. According to the event’s official website , the festival “will highlight all aspects of vinyl culture with a conference, talks, art and culture”, as well as showcasing “more than 100 performing artists and pop-ups all over the city”.

In addition to the extensive line-up of artists performing, the festival will also feature a large open-air record fair in partnership with Record Planet, housing more than 550 exhibitors, where patrons can discover new pressings or else dig out some classic oldies.

(Image credit: Haarlem Vinyl Festival)

Vinyl’s continued resurgence has been one of the most talked about industry trends of the past few years, with vinyl records outselling CDs in 2022 for the first time since 1987, according to the Recording Industry Association of America’s annual report . Much of the credit must surely go to initiatives such as the annual Record Store Day , which has been promoting and celebrating all aspects of vinyl and its surrounding culture for 15 years now.

The Haarlem Vinyl Festival’s official website also features a breakdown of the weekend’s attractions and performers from across the three-day event. Standard tickets start at €37.50 (€17.50 for students), while a Full-on Vinyl Weekend Pass, costing €220, provides full event access, discounts on merchandise and admission to the full vinyl culture programme with talks, interviews and Q&As, as well as entry to all concerts and festival venues.

All tickets can be purchased at haarlemvinylfestival.com .

