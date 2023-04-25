4K/120Hz passthrough is coming to LG's 2022 Dolby Atmos soundbars

Last year's LG soundbars are getting some new features. Starting in May, the South Korean firm will roll out a firmware update to add features like 4K/120Hz passthrough, Wow Orchestra and MQA support for Tidal to select 2022 models (via FlatpanelsHD (opens in new tab)).

These include the S80QY, S90QY and S95QR which are all Dolby Atmos soundbars. These features were previously exclusive to 2023 models like the SC9 (pictured).

4K/120Hz passthrough means you can plug your games console into the soundbar rather than the TV and still get the benefits of 4K graphics at a 120Hz refresh rate (as long as the soundbar is plugged into the TV, of course) with supported games. That leaves you able to free up a valuable 4K/120Hz HDMI 2.1 socket on your TV. Recent LG TVs have you covered with four HDMI 2.1 ports, but many TVs from rival brands only have two, one of which supports eARC and you need that to connect the soundbar in the first place to enjoy audio from your flatscreen through the bar.

Wow Orchestra uses every one of the TV and soundbar's audio channels in unison to create an expanded soundstage with more height, depth and power. And MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) is a method of digitally capturing and storing original master recordings as files that are small and convenient enough to download or stream, without the sonic sacrifices traditionally associated with compressed files. MQA recently went into administration, but its presence on the Tidal will continue for the time being.

The firmware update will start rolling out in "early to mid-May", but it's being done in stages, so could take some time to hit your particular model.

