Live
I'm sharing the best Black Friday soundbar deals as they go live – Dolby Atmos, surround sound and cinema systems
Top-notch Black Friday soundbar savings from a tech-testing expert.
Black Friday week is chugging along nicely, and as we approach the big day itself, I've noticed that this year is looking especially good for soundbar deals.
That being said, there are quite a lot of them, so picking the right one is easier said than done. So how do you find the best soundbar deal to suit your needs and budget? That's where we come in. I (Lewis Empson, Senior Staff Writer), alongside What Hi-Fi?'s TV and AV Editor Tom Parsons and Editor-in-Chief Alastair Stevenson, are sifting through the onslaught of soundbar deals as we speak to identify which are worth your hard-earned money, and which are best avoided.
That means (unless specified) we're primarily sticking to models that we've tested, reviewed and approved of – meaning they've earned either a four- or five-star review – and ensuring that the savings are actually worth it by comparing them to previous prices.
You'll find a selection of deals for both UK and US retailers here, and if you've been searching for a specific model but can't find a worthwhile deal, feel free to get in touch via our social channels or head to the What Hi-Fi? Forum, where we're keeping an eye out for requests. Now, onto the soundbar savings...
Quick Links
- Amazon: save on top brands including Sonos, Samsung, Sony and Hisense
- Richer Sounds: save £400 on the Award-winning Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9
- Peter Tyson: get this Harman Kardon Dolby Atmos soundbar for just £299
- Best Buy: huge savings on JBL, Sonos and Samsung soundbars
- Crutchfield: hundreds of dollars off five-star Sennheiser Ambeo soundbars
Editor's Picks
- UK: Sonos Arc: £619 at Sevenoaks (save £280, lowest ever price)
- UK: Sony HT-S2000: £289 at Amazon (save £160)
- US: Samsung HW-Q990D system: $1500 at Best Buy (save $500)
- US: Sennheiser Ambeo: $1000 at Crutchfield (save $500)
Best UK Black Friday Soundbar Deals
Sonos Ray was £279 now £135 at Amazon (save £144)
Sonos's most accessible soundbar is a convenient way of drastically upgrading your TV's sound. This bar features only an optical connection but if this isn't a dealbreaker, it makes up for any shortcomings with an energetic upbeat sound and the streaming smarts you would expect of a Sonos product.
Read the full Sonos Ray review
JBL Bar 300 was £350 now £249 at Amazon (save £101)
JBL has produced a budget soundbar that is stylish, feature-packed, and Dolby Atmos compatible. All at a price that undercuts most rivals, too. The similarly priced Sony HT-S2000 sounds notably better, however – but if your heart is set on a JBL soundbar, this is a solid choice.
Read the full JBL Bar 300 review
Sony HT-S2000 was £349 now £289 at Amazon (save £60)
If you're looking for a Dolby Atmos-compatible soundbar that won't break the bank, this Sony model is one of our go-to choices. There are meatier-sounding bars with more features, but the HT-S2000 earned a five-star rating for good reason: it focuses on what's important – sound quality.
Read the full Sony HT-S2000 review
Harman Kardon Citation Multibeam 1100 £799 £299 at Peter Tyson (save £500)
This sleek, fuss-free Dolby Atmos soundbar delivers precise and detailed audio, as well as pleasingly well-projected sound and some hearty low-end kick as well. It is even equipped with HDMI passthrough, meaning you won't have to fully sacrifice a port on your TV. You need to be a PT VIP to get this deal, but signing up is quick and free.
Read the full Harman Kardon Citation Multibeam 1100 review
Sonos Beam Gen 2 was £499 now £335 at Amazon (save £164)
Sonos's impressive mid-level soundbar is a top-notch performer, especially at this price. Being a Sonos product, WiFi is on board as is HDMI eARC and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Read the full Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review
Sonos Arc soundbar was £899 now £599 at Sevenoaks (save £280)
This soundbar delivers five-star Dolby Atmos performance and WiFi connectivity for easy music streaming and integration with other Sonos products. It sits proudly in our Hall of Fame for good reason.
Read the full Sonos Arc review
Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 was £1399, now £999 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision (save £400)
The Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 is one of the finest Dolby Atmos soundbars we’ve tested this year – which is why we gave it a What Hi-Fi? Award.
Read the full Sony Theatre Bar 9 review
Samsung Q990D soundbar system was£1699 now £949 at Amazon (save £750)
The Q990D looks and is conceptually very similar to the Q990C it replaces, but it sounds significantly better. This is a complete 11.1.4 Dolby Atmos home cinema in a box, and it sounds big, spacious, enveloping and punchy. A great system that is becoming better value all the time.
Read the full Samsung HW-Q990D review
Best US Black Friday Soundbar Deals
Hisense HS214 was $150 now $63 at Amazon (save $87)
Hisense's 65cm 'bar with multiple connections (line-in, USB, Bluetooth, optical, HDMI out ARC), three Audio Modes (movie, music, and news), and a bundled universal remote is a great way to upgrade your TV sound while spending very little.
Read the full Hisense HS214 review
Sonos Ray was $280 now $169 at Amazon (save $111)
The Ray is Sonos' only non-Atmos soundbar. Instead, it focuses on delivering crisp stereo audio in a compact shell, opting to ditch HDMI eARC for optical in the process. It's a simple, yet efficient soundbar, and ideal for someone who just wants hassle-free improved TV sound.
Read our full Sonos Ray review
Sonos Beam (Gen 2) was $499 now $369 at Amazon (save $130)
Sonos's impressive mid-level soundbar is a top-notch performer, especially at this price. Being a Sonos product, WIFI is on board as is HDMI eARC and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Read our full Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review.
Sony HT-A3000 $699 $429 at Best Buy (save $270)
The petite Dolby Atmos-capable HT-A3000 scored a commendable four stars when it passed through our test room. While we think the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) might just have the edge on it, it serves up plenty of detail and has a great tonal balance that makes it a solid choice if you're looking for Atmos under $500.
Read the full Sony HT-A3000 review
Sony HT-S2000 was $500 now $300 at Best Buy (save $200)
Sony's affordable Dolby Atmos soundbar delivers the goods with a crisp, clear sound and impressive dynamics. Sony has stripped out the streaming functionality on this soundbar to hit the low price, but Bluetooth is still onboard and we find this plug-and-play soundbar to be rather refreshing.
Read the full Sony HT-S2000 review
Sonos Arc soundbar was $899 now $699 at Amazon (save $200)
This soundbar delivers five-star Dolby Atmos performance and WiFi connectivity for easy music streaming and integration with other Sonos products. It's sat proudly in our Hall of Fame for good reason.
Read our full Sonos Arc review.
Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus was $1500 now $1000 at Crutchfield (save $500)
Sennheiser's Ambeo Plus impresses with a wide, spacious soundfield, excellent musical ability and a fine spread of useful features and connectivity options. HDMI inputs are included as are a number of different steaming options, from Bluetooth to Spotify Connect. The Ambeo Plus sits among the best Dolby Atmos soundbars at this level.
Read the full Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus review
Samsung HW-Q990D $2000 $1500 at Best Buy (save $500)
Our favourite Dolby Atmos soundbar system, the Samsung HW-Q990D is what our expert reviews team called "a hugely compelling package overall" thanks to its big, immersive and three-dimensional sound. It's not only a superb choice for movie enthusiasts but also gamers courtesy of its twin 4K/120Hz HDMI 2.1 inputs.
What Hi-Fi? Award-winner
LIVE: Latest Updates
Checking in with another top-notch Dolby Atmos soundbar deal, this time from Sennheiser. The Ambeo Soundbar Plus' price has tumbled down to £1039 in the UK, that's a discount of £260. Across the Atlantic, the Ambeo Plus can be found for $1000, which is saving of $500 – not too shabby at all.
This is the soundbar I personally use day-to-day, and while its still a premium model compared to others on the market, it sounds great and has certainly enhanced my viewing experience at home. I've paired mine with the Sennheiser Ambeo Sub for an added oomph in the bass department – apologies to my neighbours.
UK: Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus was £1299 now £1039 at Richer Sounds (save £260)
US: Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus was $1500 now $1000 at Crutchfield (save $500)
The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus is an excellent alternative to the Sony and Sonos flagship 'bars on the market thanks to its excellent sound, comprehensive app and impressive handling of Dolby Atmos effects.
Good morning and happy Black Friday eve! I've just logged on to deliver today's freshest soundbar deals, and I've already been met with an absolute corker.
One of our favourite soundbars of all time, the Sonos Arc, has dropped to its lowest price ever. This deal takes the Arc from £899 to £599, meaning you can save a sensational £300. This deal is now available at Sevenoaks for black and white finishes.
For our US readers, the Arc is $200 off, meaning you can snag it for just $699 at Best Buy or Amazon; another excellent saving regardless of which side of the pond you're on.
UK: Sonos Arc was £899 £599 at Sevenoaks (save £300)
US: Sonos Arc was $899 $699 at Best Buy (save $200)
This is the best deal we've ever seen on this Hall of Fame inductee, meaning you can get powerful and detailed Dolby Atmos sound for less.