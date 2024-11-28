I'm sharing the best Black Friday soundbar deals as they go live – Dolby Atmos, surround sound and cinema systems

Black Friday week is chugging along nicely, and as we approach the big day itself, I've noticed that this year is looking especially good for soundbar deals.

That being said, there are quite a lot of them, so picking the right one is easier said than done. So how do you find the best soundbar deal to suit your needs and budget? That's where we come in. I (Lewis Empson, Senior Staff Writer), alongside What Hi-Fi?'s TV and AV Editor Tom Parsons and Editor-in-Chief Alastair Stevenson, are sifting through the onslaught of soundbar deals as we speak to identify which are worth your hard-earned money, and which are best avoided.

That means (unless specified) we're primarily sticking to models that we've tested, reviewed and approved of – meaning they've earned either a four- or five-star review – and ensuring that the savings are actually worth it by comparing them to previous prices.

You'll find a selection of deals for both UK and US retailers here, and if you've been searching for a specific model but can't find a worthwhile deal, feel free to get in touch via our social channels or head to the What Hi-Fi? Forum, where we're keeping an eye out for requests. Now, onto the soundbar savings...

Editor's Picks

Best UK Black Friday Soundbar Deals

Sonos Ray was £279 now £135 at Amazon (save £144)

Sonos's most accessible soundbar is a convenient way of drastically upgrading your TV's sound. This bar features only an optical connection but if this isn't a dealbreaker, it makes up for any shortcomings with an energetic upbeat sound and the streaming smarts you would expect of a Sonos product.

Read the full Sonos Ray review

JBL Bar 300 was £350 now £249 at Amazon (save £101)

JBL has produced a budget soundbar that is stylish, feature-packed, and Dolby Atmos compatible. All at a price that undercuts most rivals, too. The similarly priced Sony HT-S2000 sounds notably better, however – but if your heart is set on a JBL soundbar, this is a solid choice.

Read the full JBL Bar 300 review

Five stars Sony HT-S2000 was £349 now £289 at Amazon (save £60)

If you're looking for a Dolby Atmos-compatible soundbar that won't break the bank, this Sony model is one of our go-to choices. There are meatier-sounding bars with more features, but the HT-S2000 earned a five-star rating for good reason: it focuses on what's important – sound quality.

Read the full Sony HT-S2000 review

Harman Kardon Citation Multibeam 1100 £799 £299 at Peter Tyson (save £500)

This sleek, fuss-free Dolby Atmos soundbar delivers precise and detailed audio, as well as pleasingly well-projected sound and some hearty low-end kick as well. It is even equipped with HDMI passthrough, meaning you won't have to fully sacrifice a port on your TV. You need to be a PT VIP to get this deal, but signing up is quick and free.

Read the full Harman Kardon Citation Multibeam 1100 review

Five stars, Award-winner Sonos Beam Gen 2 was £499 now £335 at Amazon (save £164)

Sonos's impressive mid-level soundbar is a top-notch performer, especially at this price. Being a Sonos product, WiFi is on board as is HDMI eARC and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Read the full Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review

Five Stars, Product of the Year Samsung Q990D soundbar system was£1699 now £949 at Amazon (save £750)

The Q990D looks and is conceptually very similar to the Q990C it replaces, but it sounds significantly better. This is a complete 11.1.4 Dolby Atmos home cinema in a box, and it sounds big, spacious, enveloping and punchy. A great system that is becoming better value all the time.

Read the full Samsung HW-Q990D review

Best US Black Friday Soundbar Deals

Hisense HS214 was $150 now $63 at Amazon (save $87)

Hisense's 65cm 'bar with multiple connections (line-in, USB, Bluetooth, optical, HDMI out ARC), three Audio Modes (movie, music, and news), and a bundled universal remote is a great way to upgrade your TV sound while spending very little.

Read the full Hisense HS214 review

Four stars Sonos Ray was $280 now $169 at Amazon (save $111)

The Ray is Sonos' only non-Atmos soundbar. Instead, it focuses on delivering crisp stereo audio in a compact shell, opting to ditch HDMI eARC for optical in the process. It's a simple, yet efficient soundbar, and ideal for someone who just wants hassle-free improved TV sound.

Read our full Sonos Ray review

Five stars, Award winner Sonos Beam (Gen 2) was $499 now $369 at Amazon (save $130)

Sonos's impressive mid-level soundbar is a top-notch performer, especially at this price. Being a Sonos product, WIFI is on board as is HDMI eARC and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Read our full Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review.

Sony HT-A3000 $699 $429 at Best Buy (save $270)

The petite Dolby Atmos-capable HT-A3000 scored a commendable four stars when it passed through our test room. While we think the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) might just have the edge on it, it serves up plenty of detail and has a great tonal balance that makes it a solid choice if you're looking for Atmos under $500.

Read the full Sony HT-A3000 review

Five stars Sony HT-S2000 was $500 now $300 at Best Buy (save $200)

Sony's affordable Dolby Atmos soundbar delivers the goods with a crisp, clear sound and impressive dynamics. Sony has stripped out the streaming functionality on this soundbar to hit the low price, but Bluetooth is still onboard and we find this plug-and-play soundbar to be rather refreshing.

Read the full Sony HT-S2000 review

Five stars Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus was $1500 now $1000 at Crutchfield (save $500)

Sennheiser's Ambeo Plus impresses with a wide, spacious soundfield, excellent musical ability and a fine spread of useful features and connectivity options. HDMI inputs are included as are a number of different steaming options, from Bluetooth to Spotify Connect. The Ambeo Plus sits among the best Dolby Atmos soundbars at this level.

Read the full Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus review