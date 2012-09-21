Trending

LG 55LM760T review

LG's passive 3D big-screen set offers superb value for money Tested at £1700

Our Verdict

A solid big-screen all-rounder that scores on value and features

For

  • Huge value
  • loads of features
  • good picture
  • passive 3D with seven pairs of glasses

Against

  • Black levels could be better
  • best rivals deliver more subtlety

For a 55in set, the LG 55LM760T's £1700 price tag is something of a steal. Haul the slender frame out of the box and our impression doesn’t change.

A barely there bezel frames the screen and it’s just under 34mm slim. A smart, angular frame completes a package that’s every bit as impressive aesthetically as any other 2012 TV on the market.

LG 55LM760T: Tech specs
Sitting in the middle of LG’s 2012 range, this is a Full HD, passive 3D set and comes with seven pairs of 3D glasses. There are two remote controls: a standard, button-packed unit and a small, curved ‘magic remote’ with a smooth click wheel control.

The usual selection of connections are here, with four HDMI inputs, three USB inputs – you can connect a hard disk drive to make a basic PVR – and a digital optical audio output. Integrated wi-fi allows you to access a huge number of apps including BBC iPlayer, YouTube, LoveFilm, Blinkbox and an internet browser.

LG 55LM760T

LG 55LM760T: PerformanceThe Freeview HD tuner looks pretty good. There’s a decent level of detail, it’s reasonably free from digital noise and motion is handled smoothly. The very best deliver only a touch more punch and colour. Full-bodied sound is a bonus.

Switch to DVD or Blu-ray and it’s more of the same. Black levels on this LED backlit LCD can’t match the best and we’re not 100 per cent happy with fast motion, but in isolation it’s detailed, colourful and reasonably sharp for such a big screen.

If you want a monster TV on a budget that’ll deliver smart TV and 3D for all the family, this is hard to beat – only the best around pip it on picture performance.

Specifications

General Information

Product SeriesLM760T
Product NameLG 55LM760T
Product Model55LM760T
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.lge.co.uk
Brand NameLG
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerLG Electronics
Manufacturer Part Number55LM760T

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Energy and Performance

Energy Efficiency ClassA+
Standby Power Consumption300 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption84 W

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand33.1 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate25 kg
Width with Stand123.2 cm
Weight Approximate21.30 kg
Height with Stand79.5 cm
Width123.2 cm
VESA Mount Standard400 x 400
Depth3.4 cm
Height72.3 cm
Dimensions72.3 cm (H): 123.2 cm (W): 3.4 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesMotion Clarity Index
Streaming ServiceBBC iPlayer
Aspect Ratio16:9
3D Type3D
Backlight TechnologyLED Plus
Internet AccessYes
Smart TVYes
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Screen Size139.7 cm (55")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes
Wi-Di TechnologyYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemSurround Sound

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T (MPEG4)
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Package Contents
  • Cinema 3D Smart TV
  • 7 x 3D Glasses
Environmental CertificationRoHS

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year