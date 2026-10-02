Looking to build a vinyl collection? Amazon has discounted plenty for Prime Day

If you've been keeping up with the latest Prime Big Deal Day deals, you’ll know there are a few offers on turntables. I, of course, would love there to be more, but Amazon AU isn’t exactly known for its extensive catalogue of hi-fi separates.

Still, with discounts on the superb Sony PS-LX310BT and Technics SL-40CBT up for grabs with a discount, the Prime Day sale (which ends this coming Monday, October 5) could be a prime time to start your own turntable-based system.

And if you need new vinyl records to go with your fledgling hobby, you’re in luck, as Amazon has also discounted a decent selection of albums, spanning multiple genres. And given the fact that vinyl records can be really expensive these days, any discount is welcome. In fact, there’s up to 48% off select albums, with the likes of The Beatles’ White Album, Nirvana’s Nevermind and the live version of Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours all up for grabs; you won’t want to miss out.

If my picks aren't to your taste, be sure to check out the full selection of vinyl available at Amazon AU.

Even if you already own a great turntable and are just looking for some savings on records, these deals should tempt you to complete your collection. Remember, these deals expire on Monday, October 5 or when stock runs out.

Save 42% (AU$169) Sony PS-LX310BT: was AU$399 now AU$230 at Amazon This Sony turntable is as fuss-free as they come concerning setup and getting your favourite vinyl records spinning – in fact, we liked it so much we awarded it 5/5 stars in our 2020 review. Whether you're playing via wired or wireless speakers, it delivers a delightfully musical sound that will satisfy vinyl beginners or those looking for a more hands-off approach. It has Bluetooth, so you can stream vinyl to your wireless speakers too.

JBL Spinner BT: AU$645 at Amazon This JBL turntable unfortunately isn’t on sale, but it still represents a great option for vinyl newbies. It has a great-quality built-in phono output, making connection to an amplifier as easy as possible (but you can bypass it if you wish), or you can stream via Bluetooth to a wireless speaker. We'd obviously recommend using the phono output first, but streaming via Bluetooth is a lot more convenient!