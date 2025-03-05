Bang & Olufsen has given its iconic Beogram 4000 Series turntable a stylish rebirth – but good luck getting one!

Bang & Olufsen has teamed up with iconic fashion house Saint Laurent to create a new spin on one of its most established turntables. Unveiled as an exclusive new release to mark the fifth collaboration between the two powerhouse brands, the Beogram 4000c Series Saint Laurent Rive Droit Edition reimagines the established Beogram 4000 Series spinner for a contemporary audience.

The deck made its debut in the 1970s, with Bang & Olufsen describing the original belt-driven Beogram 4000 Series player as a "design classic". For this reimagined and exclusive version, B&O and Saint Laurent have restored 10 original Beogram 4000C turntables and transformed them into new Beogram 4000c Rive Droit Edition decks, making for a modernised twist built for collectors and connoisseurs alike.

Acting as exclusive collector's pieces, each new unit is housed in a ziricote wood case, individually numbered, accented with aluminium details and adorned with an etched logo, so everyone will know exactly how special your stylish new spinner is.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Continuing on the legacy of the original 1970s deck, the reborn deck features a tangential tracking tonearm and is capable of playing records at 33⅓ and 45rpm.

This isn't the first time the Beogram has enjoyed a rebirth. Bang & Olufsen introduced the Beogram 4000c Recreated Limited Edition back in 2020, after tracking down 95 original Beogram 4000 Series turntables and bringing them back to its company headquarters in Denmark for a full factory restoration. It's a treatment this latest reiteration will also enjoy, as each element is cleaned and restored by hand courtesy of B&O's team of engineers and craftspeople.

The Bang & Olufsen Beogram 4000c Saint Laurent Rive Droit Edition will set you back around £27,000 / $30,000 – but, as there were only 10 made, you may already struggle to nab one. You might still be able to get hold of Pro-Ject's AC/DC Turntable instead, though...

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

7 test tracks that have been playing on repeat in the What Hi-Fi? test rooms

Check out our list of the best turntables

In for Review: Google’s latest streamer, a Pro-Ject turntable, Cyrus' premium CD player and more