Audio Research’s new flagship monoblock power amp is a serious high-end powerhouse

News
By
published

It’s also described as the company’s “finest amplifier ever”

Audio Research Reference 330M floating on a black background
(Image credit: Audio Research)

When it comes to valve amplifiers, power outputs of around 30W to 50W tend to be the norm. In some instances, this figure might rise to around the 100W mark.

But Audio Research’s new Reference 330M monoblock power amp takes this to a whole new level with, you probably guessed, a mighty 330W of power per amplifier. That’s more than double the 160W of the company’s previous flagship, the Reference 160M MkII.

The Reference 330M is a fully balanced pentode design with a hybrid power input and power supply circuitry with an all-valve signal path. The amp’s output stage uses six KT170 valves, which promise high power and low distortion and should have a lifespan of around 3000 hours each. The inclusion of an Auto-bias system should also help maintain the performance of these valves over time.

The Audio Research comes with both XLS and single-ended inputs and weighs in at 45kg (101lbs).

And, it wouldn’t be an Audio Research amp without the company’s signature Ghostmeter VU display, which is designed to give the impression it’s floating in front of the valves through a dual-layer glass window. The display can be lit up, dimmed or turned off completely.

Pricing is on application but we’ve been told that in the UK, customers will likely pay around £92,000 for a stereo pair, either in the black or natural (silver) finish.

Andy Madden
Andy Madden

Andy is Deputy Editor of What Hi-Fi? and a consumer electronics journalist with nearly 20 years of experience writing news, reviews and features. Over the years he's also contributed to a number of other outlets, including The Sunday Times, the BBC, Stuff, and BA High Life Magazine. Premium wireless earbuds are his passion but he's also keen on car tech and in-car audio systems and can often be found cruising the countryside testing the latest set-ups. In his spare time Andy is a keen golfer and gamer.

