Our experts have found the best New Year deals on OLED TVs, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos soundbars and more
Focal, TCL and Q Acoustics are also joining the January sales
Happy New Year from all of us at What Hi-Fi?.
Whether you've entered 2026 swinging or are still taking a well-deserved break, there are plenty of great deals around for you to peruse.
The New Year and January sales are in full force, with big savings on TVs and speakers at every end of the market.
There are a few of our favourites included this week, including a dinky little DAB radio that several of the staff have fallen in love with and a class-leading Dolby Atmos soundbar.
So without further ado, here are the deals of the week – kick off 2026 with a nice little saving!
The Focal Aria Evo X No3 speakers have plenty of appeal at their seriously knocked-down price. The tall towers offer a refined, full-bodied sound alongside a classy, stylish appearance – and their price has collapsed to its lowest-ever figure. A saving of over £700 going into 2026? Not bad, that.
The Q Acoustics M40 Bluetooth floorstanders have been discounted before, but never to this extent. They're solid performers, with a smooth, safe sound that's complemented nicely by their flexibility and versatility as a smart little proto-system. At £250 off, their pound-per-sound ratio has improved dramatically, making the M40 an easy proposition to recommend during the New Year sales.
Deal also at Richer Sounds
If there's a radio that's cuter than the Roberts Revival Petite 2, we haven't found it. Sweeter than a kitten in a novelty Christmas outfit, it's more than just a pretty face, offering Bluetooth streaming smarts alongside a detailed, dynamic and clear sound.
The compact Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Dolby Atmos soundbar is small and mighty, delivering crisp, immersive and rich cinematic sound from a footprint that suits smaller rooms and setups perfectly. It's packed with features, including voice control and wireless streaming.
The Samsung S95F is the best Samsung TV we’ve reviewed and a great option for gamers and movie fans who like their picture to have a lot of pop. And at its current price, it is a very tempting option for premium shoppers.
The 43-inch TCL P7K is impressively bright, colourful and dynamic for a TV at this level. There's support for all four HDR formats, and strong streaming app support courtesy of Google TV.
