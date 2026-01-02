Our experts have found the best New Year deals on OLED TVs, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos soundbars and more

Features
By published

Focal, TCL and Q Acoustics are also joining the January sales

A picture of the Q Acoustics M40 with the Deals of the Week logo overlaid
(Image credit: Future)

Happy New Year from all of us at What Hi-Fi?.

Whether you've entered 2026 swinging or are still taking a well-deserved break, there are plenty of great deals around for you to peruse.

So without further ado, here are the deals of the week – kick off 2026 with a nice little saving!

Sony WF-C510
Save £710
Focal Aria Evo X No3: was £3,499 now £2,789 at Peter Tyson
Read moreRead less

The Focal Aria Evo X No3 speakers have plenty of appeal at their seriously knocked-down price. The tall towers offer a refined, full-bodied sound alongside a classy, stylish appearance – and their price has collapsed to its lowest-ever figure. A saving of over £700 going into 2026? Not bad, that.

View Deal
LG OLED evo AI C5 83-inch TV 2025
Save £250
Q Acoustics M40: was £749 now £499 at Peter Tyson
Read moreRead less

The Q Acoustics M40 Bluetooth floorstanders have been discounted before, but never to this extent. They're solid performers, with a smooth, safe sound that's complemented nicely by their flexibility and versatility as a smart little proto-system. At £250 off, their pound-per-sound ratio has improved dramatically, making the M40 an easy proposition to recommend during the New Year sales.
Deal also at Richer Sounds

View Deal
KEF LSXII Wireless Bookshelf Speakers
What Hi-Fi? Awards Winner
Save 10% (£10)
Roberts Revival Petite 2: was £99 now £89 at John Lewis
Read moreRead less

If there's a radio that's cuter than the Roberts Revival Petite 2, we haven't found it. Sweeter than a kitten in a novelty Christmas outfit, it's more than just a pretty face, offering Bluetooth streaming smarts alongside a detailed, dynamic and clear sound.

View Deal
Sonos Beam (Gen 2)
What Hi-Fi? Award Winner
Save £120
Sonos Beam (Gen 2): was £449 now £329 at Richer Sounds
Read moreRead less

The compact Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Dolby Atmos soundbar is small and mighty, delivering crisp, immersive and rich cinematic sound from a footprint that suits smaller rooms and setups perfectly. It's packed with features, including voice control and wireless streaming.

View Deal
Grado SR80x
Five stars
Save £600
Samsung S95F: was £2,699 now £2,099 at Currys
Read moreRead less

The Samsung S95F is the best Samsung TV we’ve reviewed and a great option for gamers and movie fans who like their picture to have a lot of pop. And at its current price, it is a very tempting option for premium shoppers.

View Deal
TCL P7K
Save 11% (£30)
TCL P7K: was £269 now £239 at Richer Sounds
Read moreRead less

The 43-inch TCL P7K is impressively bright, colourful and dynamic for a TV at this level. There's support for all four HDR formats, and strong streaming app support courtesy of Google TV.

View Deal

MORE:

See all our 2025 What Hi-Fi? Award winners

KEF, Sony, Spotify and Harman all feature in our rundown of 2025’s hi-fi and home cinema highlights

9 affordable ways to upgrade your hi-fi system

Daniel Furn
Daniel Furn
Staff Writer, Deals

Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.