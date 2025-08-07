Looking for a wireless speaker system that does it all? £500 off this five-star Naim could be the only deal you'll ever need
Dropping the Naim Mu-so 2 from £1299 to £799
The Naim Mu-so 2 has been a go-to recommendation from us for quite some time now. It's still one of the best all-in-one music systems you can buy, combining the sonic talents of a class-leading wireless speaker with the modern capabilities of a streamer, all wrapped up in a sleek, stylish package.
Oh, and it's now £500 off. The Mu-so 2's original price when we tested it a few years back was £1299, though it tends to settle at £899 these days. For a limited time, however, it has dropped to just £799 at Peter Tyson, an even better price for a music system that continues to impress after all this time.
Best Naim Mu-so 2 music system deal
The Naim Mu-so 2 is still an awesome piece of kit. It originally debuted at £1299 before settling at around £899 for the past few years, with this deal knocking an extra £100 off that RRP. Even at full price it was an outstanding performer, so image the value it represents now that a full £500 has been knocked off its official tag.
The Naim Mu-so 2 really is not a hard product to recommend. It's been a five star operator from day one, and our affections for it haven't dampened one bit since then. Even after all this time, we find ourselves drawn back to its do-it-all charms.
Quite aside from how nice it is to look at and use, the Naim does the lot, or certainly comes very close. Naim's comprehensive streaming platform grants UPnP streaming of hi-res music up to PCM 32-bit/384kHz, direct streaming from Spotify Connect and Tidal, Apple AirPlay 2, internet radio and Google Chromecast. Whether via ethernet, wireless or Bluetooth, the Mu-so 2 has you covered.
In terms of physical connections, you've got USB, optical and 3.5mm inputs, and there's also an HDMI ARC output for enhancing your TV's audio if you want to use the Mu-so 2 as a makeshift soundbar.
It's class-leading in terms of sound, too. The Mu-so 2 is absolutely excellent with dynamics, making for an involving, engaging unit that can handle playful melodies with ease while digging deep into more dramatic fare.
It's bassy and bold, yet never to the detriment of clarity or cohesion, not to mention the richness and tonality that gives tunes real bite. We've had many integrated systems pass through our doors since the Mu-so 2 launched, yet few have many to match it for sonic prowess .
We're big fans of the Mu-so 2, and we imagine you will be too. Check it out at Peter Tyson.
