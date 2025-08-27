These five-star Sennheiser wireless headphones have dropped to an impressively low price

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless are an option worth considering if you're after a pair of the best wireless headphones.

And right now, they can be yours for a bargain price – just £199 at John Lewis in Black and Denim Blue. That's just over £100 off.

If you prefer the special edition Black/Copper model, you can grab them for the same £199 price tag at Amazon for a limited time, or in White for £199.

For competitive sound and effective ANC boasting a massive 60 hours of battery life – twice that of Sony's rival WH-1000XM5 – you don't need to look much further than the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless, especially at this price.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones first launched at £300, and even then we called them “one of the best-performing ANC over-ears at their price”.

Competitive value against their rivals, they are now even cheaper, dropping to just £199 at John Lewis.

And they truly beat the competition when it comes to the battery life on offer, a rival-crushing 60 hours, which we found to be possible even when using Bluetooth and with active noise cancellation engaged.

Then there’s support for aptX Adaptive, one of the highest-quality Bluetooth codecs around, which is backwards-compatible with aptX if you don’t own one of the handfuls of devices supporting the newer Adaptive codec.

Plus, they are Bluetooth 5.2-compliant, meaning you can connect to multiple Bluetooth devices and switch between them with ease.

All of this can be managed via the Sennheiser Control app, where you can also experiment with EQ, adjust ANC settings and perform a 'Sound Check'.

And the Momentum 4 Wireless offer clear, direct, detailed and welcomely lively audio.

This led us to say in our full review: “When first playing music through them, we are also struck by their tonal balance, which has shed a layer or two of the richness that has characterised older Momentums, in favour of more neutrality this time round. That’s no bad thing.”

And while the design is more neutral that previous Momentums, in keeping more with the style of their closest rivals, they have an incredibly comfortable and lightweight construction.

So, if you're in the market for some high-quality over-ear headphones without the premium price tag, this deal is most certainly for you.

MORE:

Read our full Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review

Our pick of the best wireless headphones you can buy right now

And check out the best on-ear headphones: our expert pick of wired and wireless pairs