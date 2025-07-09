When we voted the Sony WH-CH720N as some of the best over-ear wireless headphones, they retailed at a pretty reasonable £99. Still, who wants to pay £99 for a pair of cans when Prime Day could get you a better deal?

The WH-CH720N are just £68 at Amazon for the black model, meaning you can experience some of Sony's best budget noise-cancelling headphones for yourself.

Sony WH-CH720N was £99 now £68 at Amazon (save £31)

The Sony WH-CH720N headphones are worthy What Hi-Fi? Award winners. As a truly affordable pair of over-ear cans, they still manage to deliver great noise-cancelling and a forceful, robust sound that will entertain you for hours. Now, even more affordable with 30 per cent off at Amazon.

Best Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones deal

The Sony WH-CH720N are among the best wireless headphones on the market right now in terms of sound-per-pound value.

If you're not keen on spending a few hundred quid on more premium over-ears such as the Sony WH-1000XM5 or Apple AirPods Max, but also don't want to sacrifice too much in audio fidelity or active noise cancellation, then this is the pair we'd recommend.

Sony's more budget-friendly over-ears are an extremely competitive offering, rarely skimping on build quality and delivering a comfortable fit from a design that's robust and easy to use.

The active noise cancellation is great for this price, with two modes – full noise cancelling and ambient sound – both controllable via the Sony Headphones mobile app.

In our five-star review of the WH-CH720N, we asserted: "For a very reasonable price, this is a dependably made, enthusiastic-sounding pair of headphones that, while occasionally straying into the realm of excessive bass, delivers good ANC and a strong feature set to the very affordable end of the wireless headphone market."

That very affordable side of the market just got even more enticing with just over £30 off Sony's WH-CH720N at Amazon.

Alternatively, if you don't need ANC and you are keen to save even more cash, you can pick up a white pair of the entry-level Sony WH-CH520N over-ears for just £35 at Amazon, too.

