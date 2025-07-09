Sony's best budget noise-cancelling headphones are slashed by a third for Prime Day

Deals
By Contributions from published

Five-star headphones for less than £70

Over-ear headphones: Sony WH-CH720N
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

When we voted the Sony WH-CH720N as some of the best over-ear wireless headphones, they retailed at a pretty reasonable £99. Still, who wants to pay £99 for a pair of cans when Prime Day could get you a better deal?

The WH-CH720N are just £68 at Amazon for the black model, meaning you can experience some of Sony's best budget noise-cancelling headphones for yourself.

Sony WH-CH720N was £99 now £68 at Amazon (save £31)

Sony WH-CH720N was £99 now £68 at Amazon (save £31)
The Sony WH-CH720N headphones are worthy What Hi-Fi? Award winners. As a truly affordable pair of over-ear cans, they still manage to deliver great noise-cancelling and a forceful, robust sound that will entertain you for hours. Now, even more affordable with 30 per cent off at Amazon.

View Deal

Best Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones deal

The Sony WH-CH720N are among the best wireless headphones on the market right now in terms of sound-per-pound value.

If you're not keen on spending a few hundred quid on more premium over-ears such as the Sony WH-1000XM5 or Apple AirPods Max, but also don't want to sacrifice too much in audio fidelity or active noise cancellation, then this is the pair we'd recommend.

Sony's more budget-friendly over-ears are an extremely competitive offering, rarely skimping on build quality and delivering a comfortable fit from a design that's robust and easy to use.

The active noise cancellation is great for this price, with two modes – full noise cancelling and ambient sound – both controllable via the Sony Headphones mobile app.

In our five-star review of the WH-CH720N, we asserted: "For a very reasonable price, this is a dependably made, enthusiastic-sounding pair of headphones that, while occasionally straying into the realm of excessive bass, delivers good ANC and a strong feature set to the very affordable end of the wireless headphone market."

That very affordable side of the market just got even more enticing with just over £30 off Sony's WH-CH720N at Amazon.

Alternatively, if you don't need ANC and you are keen to save even more cash, you can pick up a white pair of the entry-level Sony WH-CH520N over-ears for just £35 at Amazon, too.

MORE:

Find more home cinema deals on Amazon this Prime Day

Check out more great TV deals at Richer Sounds

Sevenoaks Sound & Vision also has some home cinema bargains right now

Harry McKerrell
Harry McKerrell
Senior staff writer

Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.