Sony's best budget headphones are now even cheaper

When we voted the Sony WH-CH720N over-ear wireless headphones the best headphones when shopping on a budget, they were £99. And even at that price, we were impressed, awarding them five-stars and a What Hi-Fi? Award. But right now, you can get them even cheaper.

For just £68 at Amazon, you can experience Sony's rare example of how wireless headphones can be done on a budget. But, there's one stipulation. This discount is only available in White. No big deal, if you're looking to save £30. For Black and Blue, there's still a saving to be made, as both pairs are down to £89, a lesser, but still relevant saving of £10.

Sony WH-CH720N was £99 now £68 (save £31)

These Sony WH-CH720N headphones are 2024 What Hi-Fi? Award winners. As a truly affordable pair of over-ear headphones, they still manage to deliver great noise-cancelling and a forceful, robust sound presentation. Now, even more affordable with 30% off at Amazon.

The Sony WH-CH720N are among the best headphones on the market right now for what they manage to deliver at an inexpensive price. That's why when we see a deal that makes them even cheaper, we can't turn our heads away — and you shouldn't either. For the unbeatable price of just £68 at Amazon for these over-ear headphones (in the white finish only) you can experience decent active noise cancelling for a discount price.

If you're not keen on spending a few hundred quid on more premium over-ears such as the Sony WH-1000XM5 or Apple Airpods Max, but also don't want to sacrifice too much in audio fidelity or active noise cancellation, then this is the pair we recommend.

Sony's more budget-friendly entry is an extremely competitive offering. It makes sure not to skimp on build quality to achieve this price point, making simple but sturdy headphones that are comfortable to wear and easy to use. The active noise cancellation is great for this price, with two modes: full noise cancelling and ambient sound – both controllable via the Sony Headphones mobile app.

In our five-star review of the WH-CH720N, we say: "For a very reasonable price, this is a dependably made, enthusiastic-sounding pair of headphones that, while occasionally straying into the realm of excessive bass, delivers good ANC and a strong feature set to the very affordable end of the wireless headphone market. Most definitely a job well done."

And that very affordable side of the market just got even more enticing with just over £30 off Sony's WH-CH720N at Amazon. Alternatively, if you don't need ANC and you are keen to save even more cash, you can pick up a white pair of the entry-level Sony WH-CH520N over-ears for just £35 at Amazon.

