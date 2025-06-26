While the five-star WH-1000XM5 might be getting on by wireless headphones standards, they're still seriously impressive cans. And, the older they get, the more opportunities you have to pick up a discount.

And right now, you can secure Sony's Award-winning headphones for just £249 at Amazon, available in Black, Midnight Blue and Smoky Pink. You'll have to pay £30 more for the Silver, but that's still a great saving on the original £379 price tag.

A slight caveat, though. While this is an excellent deal, it's not the cheapest we've ever seen the XM5s. This was £208, which was available for a short period last December at John Lewis.

Amazon may well be reserving a further discount for its upcoming Prime Day sales, but we don't know for certain. So you could take advantage of this saving or hedge your bets. It's up to you!

Since the release of the WH-1000XM6, the XM5 are no longer classed as Sony's flagship model, but they still remain some of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market.

The fact that they're cheaper makes them a viable alternative – while the XM6 set you back £399, you can pick up the XM5 for just £249 at Amazon. That's £150 less.

They produce precise and agile bass, deliver tunes with musicality and punch and combine this with competitive noise-cancelling tech, which still makes them very easy to recommend.

Besides impressive ANC, Sony's call quality is also up there with the very best, thanks to wind-noise reduction tech, which keeps you sounding loud and clear.

Plus, there are features like 'Speak to Chat', which pauses playback when you start talking, 'Wearing Detection' that senses when you take them off and 'Quick Attention' that lowers the volume when you cover the right earcup.

Also on the spec sheet is Bluetooth Multipoint, the extremely handy ability to pair the XM5 to two devices simultaneously. So, you can link up to your laptop and phone at the same time.

And there's a substantial battery life to boot, with 30 hours with Bluetooth and ANC enabled and 40 hours with just Bluetooth.

All of this is now available for £249 at Amazon. But, you might want to wait until Prime Day to see if you can save a little bit more...

