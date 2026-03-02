To grab yourself a pair of five-star headphones, you might be worried that you'll have to part with some serious cash. Fear not, thanks to this excellent deal that we've found.

For just £199 at Amazon, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless can be yours for a seriously low price. No, it's not quite the lowest price we've ever seen, dropping to £169 for Black Friday, but it's still an excellent deal considering they would've once cost you £100.

Plus, if you don't want to wait until November to see if they drop £30 lower, now seems like as good a time as any to strike. It's worth noting that alongside the Black and Copper premium model, you can also grab them £199 in Black and White at Amazon.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones may be a little older than the likes of their closest rivals, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra and Sony XM6, but they'll also cost you far less whilst still offering competitive sound, effective ANC and 60 hours of battery life.

And it's that battery life that truly blows the competition out of the water, as well as the opportunity to switch to wired listening – either through the supplied 2.5mm to 3.5mm audio cable or a USB-C to USB-C (not supplied).

Then there’s support for high-quality aptX Adaptive, one of the highest-quality Bluetooth codecs around, which is backwards-compatible with aptX if you don’t own one of the handfuls of devices supporting the newer Adaptive codec.

Plus, they are Bluetooth 5.2-compliant, meaning you can connect to multiple Bluetooth devices simultaneously and switch between them with ease.

All of this can be managed via the Sennheiser Control app, where you can also experiment with EQ, adjust ANC settings and perform a 'Sound Check'.

So, they're packed with premium specs, but how do they sound? Well, our expert testers had a lot of praise to give in their full review: “They sound sharp and sprightly, and that added leanness hasn’t come at the expense of substance across the frequencies: highs are well-honed, mids are pleasingly plump, and lows strike a good balance between being taut and tubby.

"When first playing music through them, we are also struck by their tonal balance, which has shed a layer or two of the richness that has characterised older Momentums, in favour of more neutrality this time round. That’s no bad thing.”

We've enjoyed Sennheiser's Momentum wireless over-ear headphones range for over a decade for their superb sonic substance alongside class, sleek style. And right now, they've dropped to just £199 at Amazon, over £100 off the original launch price with the same premium features.

