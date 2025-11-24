When I covered a seriously tempting deal on the JBL Tour One M3 a week ago, I thought that would be a 2025 record-low price for the four-star wireless headphones. I could not have been more wrong.

Amazon has surprised me again by slashing the price of the Tour One M3 down to just £199. That's a whopping £181 / 48% off their original launch price of £380. That's quite a discount!

It's not listed as an official Black Friday deal, but that doesn't matter when the price is this good. These are JBL's flagship headphones and offer ample features, a comfortable design and an enjoyable, full-bodied sound that is easy to get along with.

JBL Tour One M3 best wireless headphones deal

Save 48% JBL Tour One M3: was £380 now £199 at Amazon A week after their price dropped to £239, the comfortable and fine-sounding cans have been reduced even further, this time to under £200. That's a new record-low price for a pair of headphones that have "plenty of crowd-pleasing abilities". The stock is very limited across all colourways, so we recommend moving quickly if you're interested.

The deal is for the version of the M3 without the Smart Tx transmitter device with the smart display screen – this gives you quick access to plenty of features found in the app and houses Auracast and Bluetooth transmitter technologies, so if you can live without those particular benefits, this shouldn't be a problem.

With or without the Smart Tx device, the Tour One M3 have enough about them to make them a relatively easy sell. They are very comfortable for a start, with a foldable design that is incredibly easy to get along with whether they're on your head or packed into a bag.

They are also incredibly well-appointed with features. JBL isn't one to send bare bones products out to bat, and the Tour One M3 boast solid noise cancelling, wired audio via USB-C and 3.5mm cables, healthy Bluetooth codec support and a whopping 70 hours of total battery life with ANC switched off.

As a pair of headphones to live with, the Tour One M3 have enough talents to keep even the most demanding of users satisfied.

Their sound quality is another pleasing aspect. Trailblazing rivals might be more sonically talented, but the JBL cans offer a full-bodied, punchy sound that we find incredibly easy to get along with.

As we say in our review: “They have a cheerful disposition with very capable foundations: ample detail, a bouncy bass, clear highs and a smooth tone that we are happy to bop along to.” Listening is hardly a chore, then.

All in all, then, this is a very capable pair of wireless headphones at a very attractive knockdown price. Check them out at Amazon.

