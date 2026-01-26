Looking for a pair of over-ears that very much sound and look the part? Enter the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 headphones.

And right now, they're down to just £329 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've ever seen them, making for a cool £70 saving. This beats their previously low price of £331 seen in mid-December.

Even better news? This deal is on both the Black and White models, though you'll have to pay around £20 more if your heart is set on Blue or Frost Blue.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 are some of the best wireless headphones we've had the pleasure of testing, impressing in both looks and substance.

First launching in April 2025, it's not surprising to see a discount, but a £70 saving at Amazon is the best deal we've seen yet.

And while we've awarded the Px7 S3's the top spot for being best for style, being really, really, ridiculously good-looking is not all they have to offer. They're also lovely to listen to and packed with great features.

And it's both their performance and feature talents which led our expert testers to say: "The Px7 S3 really are exceptionally refined and detailed headphones... [they] drop you deep into a performance, breaking the boundary between you and your music and insisting that you become a part of the experience, a little like a mate at a gig who ushers you ever-closer towards the stage."

Thanks to their cannily-positioned eight-mic array, the Px7 S3 deliver a reasonably solid barrier between you and the outside world.

And while their biggest rivals, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra and Sony XM6 block out sound a little more competently, these Bowers do a decent enough job. And at this price, they're cheaper than the XM6.

Their features also impress at this price point, with aptX Lossless and Adaptive Bluetooth support and a respectable 30-hour battery life (with ANC on).

And there's Bluetooth Multipoint, which makes listening and switching between multiple connected source devices easy.

All this led us to say in our full review: "Sonically, the Px7 S3 outmatch their predecessors in almost every department – as a blend of style and substance, they’re very much the real deal."

So, for anyone looking for the convenience of wireless and ANC without giving up too much when it comes to sound quality, the B&W Px7 S3's are easy to recommend, especially when they're just £329 at Amazon.

