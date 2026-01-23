If it's an easy, uncomplicated listen, then we highly recommend the Sennheiser HD 660S2. Thanks to their "charming smoothness", easy listening is guaranteed.

Better still, they've recently dropped in price to £399 at Sevenoaks. That's a generous £100 discount on the four-star performers.

These premium wired headphones are the latest evolution of Sennheiser’s iconic HD 600 series – a lineup that has set the gold standard for audio for over two decades.

For the money, the HD 660S2 offer an exceptionally smooth and easy listening experience that handles any genre with aplomb.

The 38mm driver with ultra-light aluminium voice coil, housed within an open-backed design, creates what we described as a ridiculously easy listen that excels with acoustic and vocal-heavy material.

During all our tests, the HD 660S2 painted a beautifully intimate picture with tracks like A-ha's MTV Unplugged version of Take On Me, delivering vocals that are super-smooth and ooze refinement.

The accompanying instruments, such as guitar and piano, become extra ingredients that add to the soothing experience.

At 260g, these headphones strike a comfortable balance between substantial build quality and wearability, too.

The generous velour earpads feel like slipping your feet into a pair of posh slippers, while the soft headband padding ensures extended listening sessions remain comfortable.

However, it's worth noting that the HD 660S2 do struggle somewhat with bass-heavy tracks that demand tight, controlled dynamics.

While they produce adequate bass weight, the delivery lacks the tautness and punch found in rivals such as the Beyerdynamic Amiron – something that can stifle the low-reaching dynamics of tracks like Billie Eilish's Bad Guy.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Despite this limitation, the HD 660S2 earned a four-star rating for sound quality, with perfect five-star scores for both build and comfort.

We only have two final, minor words of caution for you. First, the set's 300-ohm impedance means they'll benefit from proper amplification to reach their full potential.

Also, it’s worth reiterating their open-back nature – ideal for unwinding in relaxing, quiet, home listening sessions. Not so much for the commute, gym, or office.

For listeners whose preferences lean towards acoustic, vocal-heavy, or midrange-focused material with all the airy benefits of an open-back experience, though, this represents excellent value at a reduced price of £399.

MORE

Read our Sennheiser HD 660S2 review

Our pick of the best wireless headphones you can buy right now

And check out the best on-ear headphones: our expert pick of wired and wireless pairs