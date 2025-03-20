Enjoy these five-star Bowers & Wilkins wireless headphones for over £100 off

If you're in the market for some stellar noise-cancelling headphones, then this deal on the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e is seriously worth considering. For just £269 at Amazon, you can pick up this complete portable headphone package at an impressive £110 saving.

Sure, it's not the best price we've ever seen, which happened during the ever-impressive Black Friday sales, but it's certainly the best price we've seen this year. And we'll never be sad to see a discount on these incredibly stylish and high performance cans.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e was £379 now £269 at Amazon (save £110)

The five-star B&W Px7 S2e are spectacular over-ear headphones that boast style and sonic substance in ample supply with a solid all-round spec. For £110 off, it's an excellent deal, though only on Anthracite Black, Cloud Grey and Ruby Red finishes.

We happily awarded the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e over-ear headphones five-stars when we first got our hands on them. And if you're looking for a full portable headphone package, both inside and out, these cans are sure to impress. Packed with features, there's strong customisable noise-cancelling capabilities via the app, 30 hours of battery life, built-in microphone, on-ear controls and support for Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive for high-quality wireless streaming over Bluetooth.

And when it comes to sound, we praised them for providing a lovely full, lush sonic character, calling their sound quality "their biggest talent". With matured sound from the original Px7, they use the same 40mm custom driver as the Px7 S2, which gives them tremendously detailed sound.

The S2e have dropped to just £269 at Amazon, which is far less than their original retail price of £379. The only time we've seen cheaper is during Black Friday, and that's a fair while away yet. Plus, they're five-star quality that we'd seriously consider when looking at the best over-ear headphones.

In the end, our verdict was: "Ultimately, Bowers has succeeded in tweaking its five-star formula to squeeze even more performance out of its mid-range wireless headphones. With class-leading insight and a more compelling balance over their forebears, not to mention a fine sense of style, the Px7 S2e are a wonderfully complete package." And if you like the sound of that with £110 off, then you won't go far wrong investing in B&W's impressive over-ears.

