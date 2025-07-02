A five-star set of Sennheiser wireless headphones has had its price slashed

Amazon has slashed the price of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones making them a solid option for any music fan on the hunt for a new set of cans.

Right now you can get these headphones at Amazon for only £199 and even though we might see them plummet further during the official Prime Day sale, there are no guarantees, which is why we're happy to flag the discount now. Especially with stock of their main price rivals, the Sony WH-1000XM4 drying up.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones: was £300 now £199 at Amazon We've seen these impressive cans at this price before but never any lower. That means this is the best price you've ever been able to buy the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones. These cans deliver clean, neutral and musical sound as well as a mighty 60-hour battery life and effective ANC. This is the complete package, and now you can get it for just under £200. Five stars

When we first got our hands on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones, they were £300. And even then we listed them as "one of the best-performing ANC over-ears at their price."

These cans boast an impressive 60-hour battery life that is seriously competitive in the wireless headphones market.

There is also support for the high-quality aptX Adaptive Bluetooth, so you can simultaneously connect to multiple Bluetooth devices and easily switch between them.

Then, there's the useful 'Sennheiser Smart Control' companion app. This helps you customise EQ, adjust ANC, and perform a 'Sound Check,' taking intimidation out of EQ adjustment by letting you pick a preferred sound from A, B, or C.

Most importantly, when it comes to sound quality, we find they offer a clear, direct, detailed, and lively profile. As we say in our review:

"When first playing music through them, we are also struck by their tonal balance, which has shed a layer or two of the richness that has characterised older Momentums in favour of more neutrality this time around.

"That’s no bad thing. They sound sharp and sprightly, and that added leanness hasn’t come at the expense of substance across the frequencies: highs are well-honed, mids are pleasingly plump, and lows strike a good balance between being taut and tubby."

They are also a super comfortable and lightweight fit, making them great for day-to-day use and when you're on the go. Which is why we are happy to recommend this deal to any music fan on the hunt for a new pair of wireless over-ear headphones.

