Is your New Year's resolution to get to the gym? Go running more often? Or even just do some home workouts?

Well then, you're going to want some of our best wireless earbuds for some musical motivation – and we've got the deal for you.

The Sony Linkbuds Fit have currently hit a new low price, with Amazon flogging them for £95. That's an impressive £84 off the test price of £179.

This price is available for the violet colour only, but other options are only a few pounds more: John Lewis has the green pair for £101, while the black finish is also £101 at Amazon.

The 'Fit' in the Sony Linkbuds Fit is a double meaning – while there's an obvious reference to their intended use for exercise, Sony wants to ensure the buds fit snugly in your ears at the same time.

This is thanks to their ‘Air Fitting Supporters’, soft in-ear hooks that reduce ear contact and pressure for more stability during workouts.

They certainly stayed put for our test team, with our Sony Linkbuds Fit review reading: “Shake your head, jump up and down or vault yourself over Olympic hurdles, the LinkBuds Fit aren’t going anywhere, anchoring themselves effortlessly during a 10K test run.”

Anyone who has been to a gym in January will know how important noise cancelling is for earbuds, and the Linkbuds Fit rise to the challenge admirably. Standard active noise cancelling (ANC) works well at keeping exterior noises at bay and softening everyday hubbub, while Ambient Mode opens up the world around you.

Battery life is 5.5 hours, rising to 21 hours including the case. A quick five-minute charge can provide you with an hour of playback – perfect if you're running low just before a run.

The features don't end there, however. Multipoint connectivity, Sony 360 Reality Audio and automatic playback with a compatible LinkBuds Speaker are all included, as well as support from Sony's Sound Connect app, which grants access to a five-band equaliser and other personalisation options.

As you would hope from exercise-focused earbuds, the Linkbuds Fit have a bold sound that is sure to get the adrenaline pumping. As our review reads: “The LinkBuds Fit offer an assertive presentational character, right off the bat walloping you with a robust, hearty sound that doesn’t lack enthusiasm.”

We did find the bass to be a tad heavy-handed, but this can be easily rectified in the EQ settings.

The Sony LinkBuds Fit might lack the all-around finesse of Sony’s best buds, but for sports fans there’s plenty here to recommend. Get them for £95 at Amazon and try out their comfort and durability for yourself.

