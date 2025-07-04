When I first saw that the Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds were down to £35 at Amazon, I was tempted. Then I realised that not only are they refurbished, but also their successors, the Sony WF-C510, were on sale at Amazon for only £39.

At only £4 more, that's one of the clearest no-brainer deal decisions you'll have to make.

They're superior in almost every conceivable way – they're smaller and lighter, have a more robust Bluetooth connection, and, most importantly, they sound better!

I know which one I'd recommend you go for...

Best Sony WF-C510 wireless earbuds deal

Save £16 Sony WF-C510: was £55 now £39 at Amazon Sony's successors to the C500 are not only virtually the same price but, the WF-C510 are also better in every practical way. They're comfortable to wear, the sound is musical and entertaining, and battery life is an impressive 11 hours per charge. There's no real reason to buy the originals over these. Five stars

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

The Sony WF-C500 are a tough act to follow, but Sony has pulled it off.

The follow-up WF-C510 offer more advanced features like Bluetooth Multipoint and an Ambient Sound Mode, which lets in outside sounds without having to take out the earbuds.

These are the only pair of earbuds we've tested without active noise cancellation to offer this feature.

Their battery life is slightly longer than the C500's too, with 11 hours from the buds and the same again from the case. That makes for a total battery life that's two hours more than their predecessor's.

Crucially, they sound better too. By keeping the C500's musicality and rhythmic abilities, but creating an overall richer, more well-rounded sound, Sony has crafted a superb audio experience.

They even make their predecessors sound a little lean and diminutive in scale.

The C510 are also better at capturing dynamic shifts, while their midrange and treble are also superior, sounding more refined and subtle.

So, better all round, then. The C500 are still a great pair of 'buds, but at this cheaper price, the C510, for only £39 at Amazon, are the definition of a no-brainer.

MORE:

Read our Sony WF-C510 review

Sony WF-C510 vs C500: which are better?

The best wireless earbuds you can buy