Sony's five-star budget earbuds drop to £40 in latest Amazon deal

Sony's latest budget buds have had their price slashed for the first time since Black Friday and we're unlikely to see another price drop like this for a while. For now, you can grab the yellow WF-C510 buds for £40.49. If you'd like the black or white alternatives, then they're also discounted, but not by quite as much.

The Sony WF-C510 are 2024 Award-winning wireless earbuds, gunning for value and sound-per-pound performance above almost all other considerations. That makes them a very attractive proposition at full price, and with £15 knocked off the price, the value they represent is nigh-on unbeatable.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner Sony WF-C510: was £54.99 now £40.49 at amazon.co.uk The Sony WF-C510 earbuds were already incredibly affordable to begin with but now, thanks to a £15 price drop, they're now ridiculously cheap. To put it in perspective, that's an impressive 26% discount. For only £40, you'll get a pair of five-star wireless earbuds. You can't argue with that.

If you thought that the five-star Sony WF-C500 couldn't be improved upon, think again. The C500 were our favourite wireless earbuds for a good while, scooping multiple Awards in the process, and while they're still a great set of buds at an excellent price, the latest iteration of Sony's budget line has gone all-out on affordability and sound-per-pound value.

No, the new Sonys aren't that nice to look at or to hold, with a relatively cheap and inoffensive finish that doesn't live up to their predecessors. They're lightweight and plasticky, but that should come as a welcome surprise rather than a fly in the ointment.

Why? Because it means that Sony has spent all of its time and money on making the WF-C510 the best budget buds that they can be. They offer a total of 22 hours of battery life with the case included, as well as Bluetooth Multipoint, Ambient Sound Control (a bit like a sort of passive noise cancelling), on-ear button controls and even access to a five-band equaliser via the Sony Headphones App. That's not bad for a pair of buds at this price.

Sonically, the C510 are a departure from the C500. They're richer and more full-bodied than their predecessors, making the outgoing buds seem a little lean and small-scale by comparisons. The quality is all still there though, with impressive detail, clarity and more refinement than you're going to hear from any set of rivals at this level. They do trade off a little dynamic dexterity and agility, but the weight and scale they bring to your music will certainly have its appeal.

