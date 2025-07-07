Bose, Apple, and Sony currently dominate our list of the best wireless earbuds, but they're not the only ones able to produce top-quality contenders. Also in the mix are the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, available now for a stellar price of £182 at Amazon, the lowest we've seen this year.

With Amazon Prime Day arriving this week, the True Wireless 4 could drop again, so it's up to you whether you gobble up a toothsome treat or exercise restraint and see if they could fall further. Either way, we'll keep you updated with any fluctuations as Prime Day (or rather, Prime Week) unfolds.

The best Sennheiser wireless earbuds deal

Five stars Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 was £260 now £182 (save £78)

The Momentum True Wireless 4 boast a level of sonic refinement and comfort that makes them serious contenders at this level. As great alternatives to the Sony WF-1000XM5 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, they grant great sound, fit and features at a very tempting price.

Lowest price on black finish

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 hover around the top of the wireless earbuds tree. Naturally, the likes of the Apple AirPods Pro 2, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and Sony WF-1000XM5 will be catching your eye during Prime Day, but Sennheiser's fourth-gen buds bring something slightly different to the party.

In our review, we noted that while they offer "a very different flavour of sound to their closest rivals", it’s "just as engaging and enjoyable, (making them) very easy to recommend".

We spoke highly of their mature, rich presentation, stating that “there’s sophistication across the frequency ranges with a smooth, refined treble and midrange and weighty, full-bodied bass.” Rhythmically, they make it all seem so effortless and manage to stay in tune with the flow of a track no matter how complicated the arrangement.

The Sennheisers support Bluetooth 5.4, aptX Lossless and LE Audio. Battery life is an impressive seven-and-a-half hours, while the charging case provides three extra charges to keep you topped up on your travels.

Their intelligent charging feature claims to help extend the life of the earbuds by slowing down the speed of the charge as they get closer to full capacity – useful for keeping your buds going for as long as possible.

Add into the mix their extremely comfortable fit, responsive touch controls and a feature-packed companion app, and you’ve got an attractive package that ticks a heck of a lot of boxes. Check them out at Amazon.

