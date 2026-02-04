If there's one thing synonymous with Bose, it's excellent noise cancelling.

And this applies, of course, to its flagship in-ear offering, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (Gen 2), which currently reigns supreme among ANC earbuds.

Here's some good news then: the talented buds are currently at their lowest-ever price. Get the QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) for only £249 at Amazon right now.

That's £50 off their test price, and even cheaper than the discount we saw over Black Friday!

As we have alluded to above, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) are the best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds we have tested.

They will completely shield you from the outside world, dissolving noises from across the sonic spectrum into near insignificance. If you want to be absolutely cocooned in silence, these are the earbuds for you.

And the benefits don’t end there, as the QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) are superb all-rounders.

They are also supremely comfortable, with clever in-ear ridges which nestle under the ear and provide ample support no matter what you're doing.

Sound quality has seen an improvement from the original QC Ultra Earbuds too, courtesy of tweaks to the driver for an improved bass response and a smoother high end. We tested with Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’s Song For Bob and were thoroughly impressed.

“Mournful strings plunge deeper than before, but across all frequencies there’s satisfying body and texture to notes that goes beyond what the original QC Ultra Earbuds could muster,” our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) review reads. “It’s a clearer performance, too, and improved levels of crispness help to delineate where each note starts and finishes with a sharper, keener focus.”

Features are ample also, with six hours of battery life from the earbuds and 24 hours in total, aptX Adaptive codec support, wireless charging and Bose’s ‘Immersive Audio’ spatial technology.

The Bose QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) are the clear go-to for noise-cancelling, but there's an awful lot more here to like, including high comfort levels and impressive audio. The best buds Bose has ever made can be yours for just £249 at Amazon.

