Never worry about your smartphone running out of juice again: these earbuds' charging case has a super-useful feature

The HMD Amped Buds also offer ANC and IP54 waterproofing

HMD amped buds in blue on a blue background
(Image credit: HMD)

This year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 is underway, with new smartphones and related technology accessories being launched at the tech expo. One new product to catch our eye is a pair of wireless earbuds from Finnish brand HMD Global, which have a novel – and useful – twist. To look at, these HMD Amped Buds are pretty standard, the package comprising the earbuds themselves alongside an accompanying charging case. So far, so normal.

The twist here, however, is that their charging case goes far beyond the capacities of most of its conventional rivals. It doubles as a 1600mAh battery pack which can juice up your smartphone on the go via wireless or standard USB-C charging. It also means that the earbuds themselves are rarely going to run dry, with the Amped Buds battery pack-cum-charging case offering a whopping 95 hours of playback on the move for the earbuds. The buds themselves grant a respectable eight hours with ANC switched off.

What else do the Amped buds offer besides their colossal charge capabilities? HMD promises that the Amped Buds combine premium wireless design with "superb sound quality", with each bud packed with a precision-tuned 10mm drive and designed for minimal distortion and improved clarity.

HMD Amped Buds with a black

(Image credit: HMD)

Speaking of design, the Amped Buds once again look to stand out from the crowd, employing a hinged configuration wherein the earbuds can move more freely from the main stem. Both the earbuds and the charging case are designed to be as thin and light as possible, with the case weighing in at a pretty meagre 80g. The buds are also IP54 rated for keeping dust and water at bay, while the case's IPX4 certification will handle liquid splashes without too much fuss.

Thanks to their triple-microphone array, the Amped Buds offer hybrid active noise cancelling as well as "crystal clear" voice calls which aim to focus on human speech while filtering out external sounds.

The HMD Amped Buds will cost £180 / €200, and while we don't have an official date, they are set to launch in the UK soon.

These are the best wireless earbuds we have tested

The world's first wi-fi earbuds are here... but there's a catch

I can’t wait for the new flagship Sony wireless earbuds – but I’m more excited about its rumoured cheaper pair

Harry McKerrell
Harry McKerrell
Senior staff writer

Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.

