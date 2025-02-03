Hurry! The five-star Apple AirPods Pro 2 are £40 off

If you're a fan of Apple products and you're in the market for some excellent in-ear headphones, then now is the time to pounce. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are currently just £189 at Amazon – and we rated them five-star, so we don't take this kind of discount lightly. When there's other discounts, like £30 off Sony's LinkBuds Open, which have impressed us in the wireless earbuds market, it seems that Apple want to make sure they've got skin in the game.

This isn't the lowest price that the AirPods Pro 2 have ever been. Nay, that price was reserved for the chaos of Black Friday. But it's only a smidge away from the best price and it's still certainly an excellent deal – the best you'll find right now when compared to the likes of Curry's, John Lewis, and Argos. The cheapest price we've seen them is £179 in the Black Friday sales, so this is still a great price given how difficult Airpods deals can be to track down.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 was £229 now £189 at Amazon (save £40)

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's best-sounding AirPods yet, and when we got hands-on witht hem, we gave them five stars. Improved ANC, rich and engaging sound and a longer battery life are just some of the excellent features you can expect from these in-ear headphones. And right now, they're £40 off at Amazon.

In a competitive market, Apple had to step up their wireless earbuds offering, and they most certainly did when it came to releasing the AirPods Pro 2. We haven't felt inclined to award Apple's in-ear headphones five-stars before, but with these our minds were changed. We also voted them the best wireless earbuds for Apple fans.

In our full review, we had copious praise to give: "We knew Apple was serious about sound when we heard the AirPods Max headphones, and it's fantastic to see it bring that level of quality performance to the more popular, smaller and relatively more afford AirPods Pro range." And, as we said, they're even more affordable right now at just £189 at Amazon.

With this entry, they can compete with some of the best-in-class competitors like Sony and Bose, and at this price they'll leave you feeling even more in a bind as to which ones to choose. But, if you're a fan of Apple, then these are one hell of a purchase. We added in our review: "With its brilliant sound quality coupled with updated features, it's a great pair of wireless earbuds to stand amongst the class leaders."

Feature-wise, we were most impressed with the active noise-cancelling in this set, that's able to disappear background noise to a mere murmur. There's also 'Conversation Awareness' that dips the volume of your music if the buds detect you speaking. Plus, a big bugbear for any wireless headphone owner is the battery life, and Apple improved the Pro 2's, greatly gifting users six hours on a single charge or 30 hours with the charging case.

So, if you're looking for a comfy pair of in-ear headphones that sound really, really good, then the AirPods Pro 2 are a great choice. Throw in the fact they're £40 off, and it's going to be really hard to turn your eyes – and ears – away from this fantastic deal.

