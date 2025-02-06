Getting into fitness? Save over £50 on Sony's stellar, super-secure sporty wireless earbuds

If you're desperate to keep that ever-fading New Year's Resolution and actually get in shape for 2025, you'll need a pair of wireless earbuds that provide security, comfort, durability and sonic prowess to keep your motivation from fading after your third mile on the road. On top of all that, you won't want to pay full whack for the privilege – no one wants an empty wallet as well as very sore calves.

Wouldn't you know it, we have exactly the deal for you. The Sony LinkBuds Fit are down from £179 to just £127 at John Lewis, a £52 saving on a feature-laden set of buds that we consider to be some of the best running headphones on the market. What more could you ask for?

Best Sony wireless earbuds deal

The Sony LinkBuds Fit live up to their name in more ways than one. Built for sport thanks to their secure, comfortable fit and solid IPX4 rating, they have a simple ace up their sleeve. The LinkBuds use soft in-ear hooks, dubbed by Sony as ‘Air Fitting Supporters’, which are essentially soft, hollow tails that reduce ear contact and pressure for a less obtrusive experience. Filled with air and malleable to the touch, they're one of the aspects of the buds' design we click with the most; across most members of our testing team, the LinkBuds Fit slot into the ear so unobtrusively yet securely that you feel as though you’re getting the best of both worlds.

The feature set is even more impressive. We thought Sony might have been tempted to skimp on the features given that this is a mid-range pair of buds built for a decidedly sporting purpose, but we're sorry we ever doubted the Japanese audio giant. Very solid noise cancelling with various modes is joined by 21 hours of total battery life, not to mention multipoint connectivity, automatic playback with a compatible LinkBuds Speaker and even Sony 360 Reality Audio. You've also got support from the newly-revamped Sony Sound Connect act from which you can tinker with your buds, granting access to a generous five-band equaliser and an absolute raft of personalisation options.

Sonically, the LinkBuds Fit get the job done. They're a bold, meaty-sounding pair of in-ears, bringing force and energy to the sorts of rock, electronic and hip-hop tracks that are likely to accompany your toughest workouts. They don't quite have the same extensive sonic vocabulary as the best buds that Sony has to offer, but considering what you'll likely be using the LinkBuds for, it's hard to get too hung up on their slightly unsubtle style.

All in all, an impressive set of buds built to get you motivated across the miles. Check them out at John Lewis, champ.

