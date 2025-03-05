Bose's five-star QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds drop to just £220

An incredible discount on the best noise-cancelling earbuds

If you're currently on the hunt for some premium wireless earbuds at a discount price, we've got an excellent deal for you. Voted as the best wireless earbuds for noise-cancelling and one of our favourite sports and workout earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are an impressive pair – and right now, they're £80 off.

For just £220 at Amazon, you can pick up these stellar wireless headphones at this most excellent price. But, it's important to note, this offer only applies to the White model. If you're looking for another colour, you'll have to pay the usual £300 retail price. Fortunately, no matter the colour, you'll get all the same high-spec features.

When we first reviewed the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, we gave them five stars and a place in our best wireless earbuds guide. And that is for a fair few reasons. Not only are these earbuds an incredibly premium offering as Bose's flagship earbuds, but they're also super comfortable to wear, especially over long periods.

But what we should mention as the QuietComfort Ultra's most impressive feature is the noise-cancelling, which is top tier. Bose are seriously proficient in making sure your audio is still clear, even in the noisiest environments. And that's thanks to Bose's CustomTune calibration tech that lets out a tone to survey the noise in your environment and adjust the sound accordingly. Plus, Aware mode lets you balance out this noise when you need to hear a bit of both.

This led our expert testers to say: "We'd be worried if the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds weren't competitive on the ANC front and we can confirm they're still one of the class-leaders in this department."

While we found the addition of Immersive Audio (Bose's spatial audio tech) a little hit-and-miss during testing, these are no doubt still excellent headphones. So, for just £220 at Amazon, you can pick up this five-star pair in White for punchy, focused and detailed sound. We're not sure how long this discount will stick around for, so we'd be quick.

