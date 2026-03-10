Bose's five-star QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (Gen 2) don't mess about. They're our top pick for the best noise-cancelling earbuds on the market right now and they're terrific all-rounders, excelling with their outstanding design and packed feature set.

And right now, they can be yours for the unbelievably low price of just £249 at John Lewis. That's £50 off the launch price and even cheaper than the deal we saw on Black Friday.

But, there's a catch! This discount only applies to the Midnight Violet model. If you're happy with that, you'll be extra happy with this saving.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) are the complete wireless package, conjuring up a powerful combo of noise-cancelling capabilities, excellent design, and entertaining sound.

In fact, it's almost eerie how much sound these earbuds can cancel, shielding you from the outside world whilst managing to add a sound that comes across as punchy, full-bodied and more detailed than their predecessors.

And the benefits don’t end there, as the QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) are terrific all-rounders – and that begins with how beautifully they fit into your ears.

The buds' clever in-ear ridges nestle under the ear and provide stability and support no matter what you're doing or where you're headed. Bolster that with six hours of battery life, 24 hours in total, and you've got a comfy fit for a portion of your day.

Feature-wise, you've also got aptX Adaptive codec support, wireless charging, and Bose's 'Immersive Audio' spatial tech all packed in.

Sound quality has seen an improvement from the original QC Ultra's too, with some slight tweaks to improve on the already five-star performers. Our expert testers said: "Mournful strings plunge deeper than before, but across all frequencies there’s satisfying body and texture to notes that goes beyond what the original QC Ultra Earbuds could muster.

"It’s a clearer performance, too, and improved levels of crispness help to delineate where each note starts and finishes with a sharper, keener focus."

Overall, we found Bose's second-gen flagship earbuds to be a pleasing improvement on their predecessors calling them: "an entertaining, eminently likeable pair of wireless earbuds."

And if you're a fan of the Midnight Violet model, this deal is most certainly for you. Grab these talented all-rounders for just £249 at John Lewis, before they're gone.

