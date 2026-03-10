Amazon kicked off its Spring Deal Days sale today, and it has started with a doozy.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 won a slew of Awards in their lifetime, and were our go-to best wireless earbuds recommendation for some time.

They may recently have been superseded by the Sony WF-1000XM6, but they haven't been beaten in price – the WF-1000XM5 can now be picked up for £169 at Amazon.

That’s a good £90 off the price we tested them at, and even lower than the drop we saw on Black Friday!

Five stars Save £90 Sony WF-1000XM5: was £259 now £169 at Amazon The Sony WF-1000XM5 are super-sounding wireless earbuds that offer top-notch musicality and timing as well as a comfortable, discreet design. Add in an extensive feature selection and superb noise-cancelling, and you've got yourself a solid all-around package.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 may have launched back in 2023, but they still hold up thanks to the comprehensive feature set and clear, detailed sonic performance.

We tested withWouldn’t Have It Any Other Way by The Streets, and found that, once you get a decent seal, you get unheard of levels of insight.

“This track once again hammers home that newfound level of detail. You can feast on the bassline, piano, vocal, backing vocal and percussion individually or as a whole. There’s an openness which we haven’t really heard from wireless earbuds at this level before and the definition and texture that shines through is quite exceptional,” our Sony WF-1000XM5 review reads.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 also over deliver on the features side. There’s hi-res audio and Sony 360 Reality Audio spatial listening, as well as dynamic head tracking, LDAC support and Multipoint Bluetooth.

Sony’s DSEE Extreme processing algorithm is also on board to try to fill in the gaps of detail found in low-quality music files. At the same time, Adaptive Sound Control automatically alters the amount of ambient sound you hear.

Noise cancelling is also superb. It's not quite as strong as the vacuum-like effect of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen), but we’re sure many will prefer the more subtle approach of the WF-1000XM5.

Battery life is also an impressive 24 hours. There are eight hours in the buds and a further 16 available from the case, which puts them in the top end of premium noise-cancelling wireless earbuds.

As we mentioned above, the Sony WF-1000XM6 are now available and offer improvements in sound, noise-cancelling and call quality. However, their cost looks set to stand firm at £249 for some time, so the XM5 buds are well worth considering at this price.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 have won multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards in their time, and at their peak were the clearest and most detailed sonic performers on the market. If your budget doesn't quite stretch to the newer XM6 buds, now is the perfect time to snap up the WF-1000XM5 for £169 at Amazon.

