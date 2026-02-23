Here atWhat Hi-Fi?, we endeavour to test every major pair of premium wireless headphones and put them thoroughly through their sonic paces in our listening rooms.

It's well established among our review team that the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 are the most stylish of the bunch, but also have the substance to back up their good looks.

But they're also currently the cheapest of the major premium wireless headphones we recommend right now – especially with another price crash bringing them to £311 at Amazon.

That's £88 off their test price of £399, and the cheapest we've seen the cans yet.

It's also a fair bit cheaper than their premium rivals – namely the Sony WH-1000XM6, Sennheiser HDB 630 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) – which are currently all stubbornly sticking to £399.

The Px7 S3 are premium headphones for a reason, as one of the best wireless headphones we have tested.

They are the successors to the Px7 S2e, and Bowers and Wilkins have made some major improvements to the sound – namely redesigned 40mm paper drivers furnished with a new chassis, voice coil, magnet and suspension. In action, their performance did not let us down.

"The Px7 S3 really are exceptionally refined and detailed headphones, stunning us with their ability to outstrip their predecessors and even outperform the more expensive Dali IO-8 for textural insight," our Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 review reads.

"These are wireless headphones that dig deep into your music, eschewing a broad or general sonic overview and instead pulling out instrumental timbres with the relentless curiosity and enthusiasm of a bloodhound on the scent of a new lead."

This is a sound on level terms with the Sony XM6, and even better than other more expensive rivals such as the Apple AirPods Max and Focal Bathys.

The Px7 S3 are not quite class-leading when it comes to noise-cancelling, but they do a reasonable job of creating a barrier between you and the outside world. A cannily-positioned eight-mic array reduces rumbles, softens chatter and takes the edge off sharp bangs.

Features are also solid, with aptX Lossless and Adaptive Bluetooth support, a 30-hour battery life (with ANC on) and Bluetooth Multipoint.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 were already five-star cans at full price, and for £311 at Amazon, they are one of the best value premium headphones on the market right now. As long as you're on board with the white colour, these cans are highly recommended while this price lasts!

MORE:

Read our review of the Dali IO-8

Sony WH-1000XM6 vs Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3: which premium headphones are better?

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 vs Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: which noise-cancelling pair is better?