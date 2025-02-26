Save big on Austrian Audio’s range-topping open-back headphones

Austrian Audio Hi-X65 cans drop to £259 at Amazon

Austrian Audio - Hi-X65
Sony and Beyerdynamic might dominate our guide to the best headphones but that doesn't mean they're the only brands to produce top quality cans. One of our favourite brands is Austrian Audio and we're fans of their much loved Hi-X65 open-back over-ear headphones. Thanks to a new deal, you can pick them up for only £259. That's £10 cheaper than anywhere else and £60 less than their RRP.

We gave them an impressive five stars, calling them "strong performers for the money, delivering a fine combination of insight, sturdy build and comfort". If you're looking for excellent sound quality without breaking the bank then the Hi-X65 are well worth a look.

Austrian Audio Hi-X65
Lowest ever price
Austrian Audio Hi-X65: was £319.99 now £259 at Amazon

Headphones that are sonically capable, comfortable to wear, and built to last. What more could you want? The 19 per cent discount brings them down to a record-low price, making them a very attractive option if you're looking to up your listening experience.

Five stars

View Deal

Five stars in our Hi-X65 review tells you how positively we feel about Austrian Audio’s range-topping open-back headphones. We love the insightful and clear presentation, the composed and controlled delivery, as well as the well-made and comfortable design.

From a sound point of view, the headphones have the dynamic stretch to cope with the crescendos in Stravinsky’s The Rite Of Spring and the composure to deal with the staggering instrumental complexity of the piece. This is a pair of headphones that never disappoints.

Detail resolution is also crisp, clean and precise with a pleasing degree of punch on offer alongside taut and articulate bass. It's fair to say that they lack a little exuberance, but all things considered they provide a truly entertaining listen.

It's worth noting that the Hi-X65 have an open-back design which means they leak a certain amount of sound out. It doesn't hamper the listening experience but you might want to take it into consideration if you're regularly listening to music around other people.

The 19 per cent discount brings them down to a new low of £259 and makes them a perfect fit for anyone looking to invest in their first pair of premium headphones or upgrade an existing set.

