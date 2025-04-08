Big deals news. Just when we thought the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds couldn't appeal more, we've just spotted they've dropped to their lowest price ever!

You can now pick the black pair up for just £60 at Amazon – that's £40 off the price we originally tested them at and a huge chunk of money off what is an amazing and sonically talented pair of Bluetooth in-ears.

This latest price drop could be a result of the recent launch of their successor, the Sony WF-C710N, which bodes well for the rest of the finishes, which are currently sitting between £66 and £69.

Best Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds deal

Sony WF-C700N: was £99 now £60 at amazon.co.uk For just £60 you'll struggle to find a better set of wireless earbuds for the money. The five-star Sony WF-C700N are small, comfortable to wear, boast ANC, deliver 7.5hrs of battery life and produce outstanding audio quality. The saving currently only applies to the black finish.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

When we tested the WF-C700N, we were blown away by just how much value they offered, even at their full asking price of £100.

Yes, Sony's flagship WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds are better, but they are over three times the price! The C700N deliver so much value, we didn't hesitate in giving them our 2023 and 2024 Product of the Year Awards in the wireless earbuds category.

In our WF-C700N review, we were impressed with all aspects of their performance, particularly the bass. We said, "It’s not just the weight, depth and solidity of the notes that impresses, it’s also the layers of detail the Sony uncovers and their ability to paint the notes with believable texture."

We tried all manner of musical genres and concluded that the "Sonys pass the test with flying colours". High praise indeed.

The Sony's are small, pocketable and aren't short of features. For just £60, you're getting active noise cancellation, which works well for the money, not to mention different tip options that make it quick and easy to get a comfortable, secure fit that we think beats their more expensive XM5 siblings.

You also get a thorough companion app, on-ear controls for volume and playback, Bluetooth Multipoint and 7.5 hours battery life per charge, with the case providing enough juice for another whole charge.

Most importantly, the C700N sound superb for the price, offering far better audio than their closest rivals. Whether it's complex classical arrangements, booming pop or epic rock, the Sony WF-C700N deliver detailed, dynamic audio that the competition can't match.

If you want a stellar pair of wireless earbuds but your budget won’t stretch to more premium options, this WF-C700N deal at Amazon is the one to go for.

