The Sony WH-CH520 have already impressed us, sitting among the best wireless headphones we have tested at the price and enjoying a five-star review. And right now, they're even cheaper!

For just over £30 at Smart Home Sounds – £30.49 to be exact – Sony’s five-star cans aren't quite at their lowest-ever price, but they're only £1 off it – and that's worth talking about.

These entry-level wireless headphones may not have noise-cancelling, but for the price they offer performance levels comfortably above the asking price.

Save 39% Sony WH-CH520: was £49 now £30 at Smart Home Sounds The Sony WH-CH520 nail the basics with comfort levels, enjoyable sound quality and go the extra mile on battery life. Sony has proved that it's just as capable of producing affordable wireless headphones as premium ones. And you can grab this fantastic price in four colours; White, Black, Blue or Beige.

The Sony WH-C520 are a seriously impressive offering considering the price you pay for them. Sure, they aren't made from the most premium materials and you can't fold them away, but if you keep your expectations for the budget price realistic, you're going to be pleasantly surprised.

What they will offer you is a comfy fit, which is perfect if you're take advantage of the generous 50-hour battery life (or 40 hours on full volume).

And the C520's are not done there feature wise. Bluetooth Multipoint is also supported for connecting to two devices simultaneously, as well as compatibility with SBC and AAC codecs.

Plus, a built-in mic allows for voice control through your source device's Google Assistant or Siri, while Sony's trusty Headphones Connect app offers EQ presets and a five-band equaliser for your own custom adjustments.

Features are all well and good, but how do these headphones sound? Well, even-handed and nicely balanced, according to our expert testers. In the full review, they say: “They’re not the most expressive headphones you’ve ever heard where low frequencies are concerned, it’s true. But the low end they generate is solid, deep and properly controlled at the leading edges, so the WH-CH520 express rhythms confidently.”

There is no ANC onboard, but that's not surprising given the price. If you want to upgrade to that technology, the Sony WH-CH720N will set you back over £40 more, at £73 at Amazon.

Ultimately, Sony's WH-C520 are built to a price, but compromise in the least compromising way. And this drop in price to just £30 at Smart Home Sounds is even more of a treat.

