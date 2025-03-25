The Sony WF-C700N are some of the best sound-per-pound wireless earbuds around – that's why they won the prestigious Product of the Year Award two years running. And now they're available at a great price.

You can pick them up for just £70 at Amazon – that's £20 off their RRP. It's not their best price ever, but it is still a sizeable discount on an absolutely fantastic pair of earbuds.

With a sequel rumoured to be coming soon, this could be your last chance to nab these 'buds.

Best Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds deal

What Hi-Fi? Award winner 2024 Sony WF-C700N: was £99 now £70 at amazon.co.uk We have seen them cheaper, but at £70 you'll be hard pressed to get a better set of wireless earbuds for the money. The five-star Sony WF-C700N deliver outstanding sound quality and performance for a super affordable price. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

When we tested the WF-C700N, we were blown away by just how much value they offered (and that was before they were discounted).

We could have given the flagship WF-1000XM5 the crown, but we liked the C700N so much that they were the buds we decided should be our Product of the Year in the wireless earbuds category.

It's a trick they repeated the following year, nabbing a 2024 Award to make it back-to-back wins for a pair of earbuds that are unsurpassed when it comes to delivering outstanding sound-per-pound performance.

In all our years of testing, we’re yet to find a pair of wireless earbuds with quite so complete a feature set at this level. This is the best price at which you're going to get active noise cancellation, not to mention a wealth of tip options that make it quick and easy to get a comfortable, secure fit that we prefer to that of the XM5.

You get reliable app support, Bluetooth Multipoint and 15 hours of battery life as well, just to round out that feature set.

Most importantly, the C700N sound superb for the price, offering far better audio than any other set we’ve tested them against. Whether it's complex classical arrangements, booming pop or epic power ballads, the Sony WF-C700N deliver detailed, dynamic audio that the competition can't match.

As we concluded in our review, the WF-C700N "offer a jump in quality compared to the WF-C500 and a taste of the performance of the WF-1000XM4 in a cheaper package".

If you want a stellar pair of ANC wireless earbuds but your budget won’t stretch to more premium options, this WF-C700N deal at Amazon is the one to go for.

