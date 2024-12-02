The 16 best Cyber Monday headphones deals still live

Is the dust starting to settle on 'Black Friday Week' and Cyber Monday? I think we all probably hope so.

The onslaught of deals and discounts can be overwhelming (in quantity) and underwhelming (in quality), which is why the What Hi-Fi? review team works hard to sort the duds from the real deals. You can see the fruits of our labour in our round-up of all the best Cyber Monday AV deals that are still live.

But regardless of the noise, it really is a good time to make that purchase. Why? Because we have seen the lowest-ever prices on plenty of our favourite products. Earbuds and headphones are perhaps the product category where this is most apparent, with 2024's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales seeing new low prices on AirPods, AirPods Pro, Sony WF and WH models, Bose, Sennheiser and more.

So, before it's too late, we thought we'd round up our pick of the best Cyber Monday headphones deals, which are still on sale. We've double-checked the prices to make sure we share the lowest price on every pair of headphones.

The best Cyber Monday headphone deals

Lowest ever price Apple AirPods Pro 2 was £229 now £179 at Amazon (save £50)

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's best in-ear AirPods ever and the first to earn five stars from us. Clever adaptive ANC, wonderfully detailed, dynamic, powerful sound and constantly added features make these wireless earbuds one of the best around. This is the lowest price we've seen.

Sony WH-1000XM4 was £350 now £175 at Amazon (save £175)

Despite being a couple of years older than their XM5 siblings, don't underestimate the Sony WH-1000XM4, especially at this new low price. These once flagship wireless earbuds still offer excellent sound quality, competitive noise-cancelling, loads of features and 30-hour battery life.

Five stars

BEST CHEAP OVER-EARS Sony WH-CH520 was £60 now £31.50 (save £28)

One of the very best budget over-ear wireless headphones on the market, the Sony WH-CH520 offer an audio performance easily in excess of their original asking price, let alone this discounted one. But if you want noise cancellation, Sony's step up £64 WH-CH720N are ideal. Five stars

Lowest price ever! Sony WF-C510 was £55 now £40 at Amazon (save £15)

This deal is big news, as it's the lowest price we've seen on the five-star Sony WF-C510. These budget wireless earbuds could be the steal of Cyber Monday thanks to their combination of great sound quality and ridiculously low price. Up to 11-hour battery life, a lightweight design and musical sound make these buds – and this deal – hard to resist. What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner

£470 OFF PREMIUM HOME HEADPHONES Focal Elegia was £849 now £329 at Sevenoaks (save £470)

Some of the best deals we find are on older kit, and these premium Focal Elegia wired headphones are a perfect example. Their original high retail price has been slashed by a massive £470, making these four-star pairs a good deal more attractive. The classy, comfortable build and spacious, sophisticated sound with deep bass are ideal for at-home listening. Four stars

Lowest price ever! Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds was £300 now £199 at Amazon (save £112)

The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds boast the best noise cancelling in their class and are a five-star buy at their full £300 asking price, never mind with this huge discount. Now they've dropped under £200 for the first time, we wouldn't hesitate to splash the cash. They're extremely comfortable, nice to use, and produce an energetic, hugely entertaining sound.

Five stars

Lowest price ever! Sony WF-C700N earbuds was £100 now £62 at Amazon (save £38)

Amazing all-rounders at an amazing price, the WF-C700N are a step up in terms of all-round quality from the WF-C510 above. These are also a comfortable and light design with the added attraction of noise cancelling and an even more detailed, musical and mature sound. A terrific budget pair and even better buy at this knockdown price.

What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year 2024

Editor's pick Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £175 at Amazon (save £84)

Sony's exemplary flagship wireless earbuds sound unbelievably clear, detailed and refined. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the premium price, which is now seeing a welcome drop to under £200. Few current rivals can touch the Sony WF-1000XM5, especially with this tantalising discount for the black finish.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner

New deal Apple AirPods 4 with ANC: was £179 now £161 at Amazon (save £18)

The newest AirPods 4 with ANC offer effective sound blocking in an 'open' standard design (no tips) and brings plenty of flagship iOS features, along with a detailed, neutral and agile sound that's closer to the excellent Pro 2.. Now with its first £10 drop.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 was £260 now £159 at Amazon (save £141)

The Momentum True Wireless 4 are Sennhieser's top-of-the-range wireless earbuds and can be yours with a hefty discount. They are a fine alternative to the Sony WF-1000XM5 thanks to their comfy fit, thorough feature set, neat touch ssensitive controls and entertaining sound quality. Five stars

Sony WH-CH720N was £99 now £64 at Amazon (save £35)

For a very reasonable price, the Sony WH-CH720N are a well made, enthusiastic-sounding pair of headphones that, while occasionally straying into the realm of excessive bass, deliver good ANC and a strong feature set to the mid-to-low price bracket of the wireless headphone market. Our pick of the best cheap Bluetooth over-ears this Black Friday.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner

#1 PREMIUM OVER-EARS Sony WH-1000XM5 was £379 now £245 at Amazon (save £134)

Sony's flagship over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones are best in class in their premium field, and this saving over their original RRP makes the Sony WH-1000XM5 even better performance-per-pound value. A great buy at a fantastically low price.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner

Five stars AirPods Max was £499 now £429 at Currys (save £70)

The Apple AirPods Max luxurious over-ears are wonderful to use, boast spatial audio support and are some of the best-sounding wireless headphones we have heard. You'll find the newer USB-C-sporting model with new finishes for £499, but the older Lightning-equipped version is on Black Friday sale for a lower £429 deal price. Tip: check different finishes to see which one is in stock and at lowest price.

Best ANC headphones Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones were £450 now £299 at Currys (save £151)

Bose's flagship QuietComfort Ultra Headphones earned five stars during testing, and it's easy to see why. The heavyweight cans offer exceptional noise-cancelling alongside a rich, involving sound and a very healthy feature set with spatial audio support. Oh, and did we mention that they (in a Lunar Blue finish) are now available at their lowest price ever? Five stars

Five stars Bowers & Wilkins Px8 was £599 now £399 at Amazon (save £200)

These premium Bowers & Wilkins Px8 over-ear wireless headphones are a superb example of flagship cans – beautiful to behold and sublime to listen to. Effective ANC, outstanding clarity and punchy performance make these a fantastic portable pair. It's not often you see such a fine pair of over-ears reduced by such a healthy figure, and at this knockdown price, the Px8 are easily preferable over the AirPods Max.