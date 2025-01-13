Rewind: next-generation OLED TVs, Onkyo’s return and our verdict on Sony’s new projector

Welcome to the first entry into our weekly Rewind column in 2025! In it our team of audio and home cinema experts detail the top stories and developments you need to know about.

It was a very busy week with the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2025) taking place in Las Vegas, and our team of reviewers on the ground and back home offering their final verdict on some big name products.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Onkyo’s back

(Image credit: Onkyo)

Onkyo set tongues ablaze when it revealed it would have actual new products at CES 2025 at the end of last year. And boy did it deliver at the show.

Not only did it unveil a new Icon line of hi-fi separates, which includes a P-80 network preamplifier, the M-80 power amplifier and the A-50 streaming amplifier, it also treated us to two new desktop speakers. Specifically, the Creator Series GX10DB and GX30ARC.

While we haven’t had a chance to listen to any of the new products yet, the very fact Onkyo is back to making actual audio hardware after a two-year hiatus is a welcome development.

Read the full story: Onkyo returns to hi-fi with the launch of Icon Series electronics at CES 2025

Read the full story: Onkyo launches compact and affordable Creator Series of powered desktop speakers

We took a look at LG’s latest OLED TVs

(Image credit: Future)

CES always brings a wealth of new TVs, and this year was no different. One particular highlight was seeing LG’s 2025 range of OLED TVs, which includes the premium LG G5, step-down LG C5 and entry LG B5.

The G5 is particularly interesting as it has new four-stack OLED technology, which replaces MLA and will be available in a smaller 48-inch size. LG claims the new panel tech will let it go way brighter than the older LG G4 which could be a boon if the hardware is implemented well.

We also had a chance to take a hands-on look at the LG C5, which left a very positive impression with our staff writer, Lewis Empson, at the show.

Read the full LG TVs 2025 range guide

Checkout our LG C5 hands-on preview

Technics new wireless earbuds are amazing

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Technics is a brand with a strong track record in the world of hi-fi, but its wireless earbuds have always fallen just short of achieving our hallowed five-star rating – until now. Last week our reviewers published their final verdict on the firm’s new Technics EAH-AZ100. Not only are they the best Technics has ever made, they’re so good we now rank them amongst the best wireless earbuds currently available.

Read our full Technics EAH-AZ100 review

...as is Sony’s premium projector

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Technics latest earbuds were one of two big products to earn five-star ratings last week. We also kicked off the New Year by finishing reviewing Sony’s premium Bravia Projector 9. After putting it through its paces in our viewing rooms we found it hard to fault, with the Bravia Projector 9 delivering a stunningly bright, colourful, detailed picture and class leading image processing during all our tests.

Read our full Sony Projector 9 review

It was a great year for audio and home cinema at CES 2025

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If the above hasn’t sated your hunger for home cinema and hi-fi news, last week we also published our best of CES 2025 show guide. In it our team of experts picked the best home cinema and audio hardware they saw live at the show, making it quick and easy to know what products to keep an eye out for this year.

Read our full best of CES 2025 guide

