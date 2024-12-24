New tech for Christmas is great – but I use 4 last-gen devices every day and refuse to upgrade

I'm willing to bet that your wishlist to Santa features a whole host of new AV and audio kit. Now tends to be when many upgrade their gear, whether that's because they are gifted money for Christmas or spied a cheeky deal in the Boxing Day sales that tempts them to go out with the old and in with the new. However, the allure of the latest and greatest product can often overshadow a better deal on an older (and still very capable) model, which is why I (and practically the entirety of the What Hi-Fi? team) implore you to carefully consider whether the newest version is really the best choice.

Now, that's all well and good for me to say, especially as someone who is often surrounded by the newest and shiniest TVs, soundbars and wireless headphones, but this is a philosophy I practice and preach. I have a handful of previous-generation devices that I use daily and have no burning desire to replace any time soon; some because the latest version doesn't have a tangible upgrade, others because they have something that their successors don't.

There's always value in checking if the older model suits your needs, as more often than not it will be considerably cheaper with compromises you may well be willing to accept to save some cash. And while newer models typically build on their predecessors, some actually take away features that you may have found useful – something else to check. There is also the environmental aspect that I'd be remiss to skip over; fewer batteries in landfills is always a bonus. Shopping for last-gen gear is also a perfect opportunity to look at the refurbished market, which pertains to the two benefits I mentioned above.

If you're in need of some inspiration, these are the four pieces of last-generation tech that I use on a daily basis and are still available to buy.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Starting with the wireless earbuds I use every day, the Bose QC Earbuds II are very decent noise-cancellers that silence the screeching Central Line during my daily commute. They're easily the best earbuds I've used day to day, which is why I have no real interest in upgrading to their successors, the QuietComfort Earbuds Ultra. My colleagues tell me there are upgrades in terms of sound quality and noise-cancelling effectiveness, and they do bring spatial audio to the table, but considering there is just a year between their release dates and I don't care for spatial audio, I don't consider mine to be outdated. I'm happy with their performance and features, and there's a lot to be said for that. They even look practically identical.

While Bose doesn't sell these brand-new any more, you can still pick them up for just £160 / AU$250 (they're out of stock in America) at Bose's official refurbished store, complete with a warranty and a guarantee that they have been thoroughly tested and inspected; meaning they should work as if they were brand new.

Considering these buds launched not far off double that price, I'd consider them bargains at this price. I'd recommend anyone pondering the QuietComfort Eabuds Utlra to consider these first.

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen)

(Image credit: Future)

My iPad and I go everywhere together. It keeps me sane on long-haul flights and arduous six-hour train rides home to Cornwall. It is the fifth-generation Air, which was succeeded earlier this year by the sixth-gen Air, but it suits me just fine.

It runs the latest version of iPadOS and even has the same super-powerful M2 chip as the newest model. In fact, there are very few differences between the previous and latest generation of iPad Air, which means I don't have FOMO for not having the shiny new model. Furthermore, the 11-inch screen size on mine suits me, so the existence of the 13-inch model doesn't weigh heavy on my conscience.

Take into account that the five-star model still provides an awesome portable AV experience with Dolby Vision and Atmos support, and comes in a dashing teal blue finish I couldn't possibly give up, and the 2022 iPad Air becomes a tablet I'd choose over the others anyway, even if its a generation behind.

Sony WH-1000XM4

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

I seldom enter a tube station, train carriage or airport without spotting several of these Sonys adorning the heads of travellers, and for good reason. Put simply, there are no wireless headphones on the market right now that could persuade me to drop the XM4. I've tried alternatives such as the Sennheiser Momentum, Sonos Ace and Apple AirPods Max, but none come close to striking the perfect balance of sound quality, convenience, comfort and value delivered by these last-gen Sonys.

That includes the succeeding WH-1000XM5, which are a step up on the XM4 in almost every aspect – including price. However, there are certain things I prefer about the previous-gen model that veto the new ones for me, including the fact that they fold up smaller, have a more robust design and deliver slightly punchier bass.

They can also be found for just £175 / $200 / AU$320 today, which is a more palatable price than that of the XM5.

Apple TV 4K (2021)

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Not to be dramatic, but I don't know what I'd do without my Apple TV 4K. My TV has unfortunately been cursed with Android TV, hence why a streaming box has become an essential aspect of my AV setup. I've settled on an Apple TV 4K, albeit not the most recent model. The 2021 Apple TV 4K is an Award-winning streamer that does everything I need and more, while not being worlds apart from the 2022-released model.

The latest-gen Apple TV 4K offers a few key upgrades, such as a fanless design, HDR10+ support and a USB-C socket on the remote, but they aren't really enough for me to spring for the newer model. The 2021 version delivers an exemplary picture and sound performance, too, and while the newer version delivers a slight upgrade over the previous model in these respects, it's not enough to justify switching my much-loved streamer out.

