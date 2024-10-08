Need a giant OLED TV? Ignore Amazon Prime Day and look at this brilliant 5-star Philips deal

All eyes may be on Amazon and its Big Deal Days event, but if you want a giant OLED TV and don’t fancy paying full price then there’s only one deal we’d recommend – this cracking saving on the Philips OLED809.

The deal is live at Richer Sounds now and lets you grab a giant 77-inch Philips OLED809 for £2199, a huge £1050 saving on its £3249 regular price.



Philips 77OLED809 2024 OLED TV £3299 £2199 at Richer Sounds (save £1050)

The 77-inch OLED809 should perform very similarly to the 65-inch model – which received the full five stars in our review – only much more cinematic thanks to that extra 12 inches of screen real estate. As with the other models, you can expect a punchy, vibrant picture performance, good sound (by TV standards) and support for all of the latest gaming features across the two HDMI 2.1 sockets.

Why are we recommending it specifically over the savings we have seen on other top sets, including the LG C4? There are two reasons.

First because, although we haven’t reviewed the 77-inch model, we have tested the 65-inch Philips OLED809; and it impressed us enough to earn a perfect five star rating, earlier this year.

For your money you get an incredibly bright, punchy OLED capable of delivering a truly “blow your socks off” viewing experience. This, plus its inclusion of Philips's custom Ambilight bias lighting, which improves immersion levels and reduces eye strain using a series of LEDs on the set’s back, make it an easy recommendation, even at full price.

We said as much in our review when we concluded:

“The Philips OLED809 is in many ways a fantastic TV. Philips has designed it with an overt focus on helping it deliver exceptional results in regular home viewing conditions, as well as the pitch-black environment favoured by cinephiles.”

For gamers it also features all the HDMI 2.1 connectivity you need to run a PS5 or Xbox Series X console at full specification.

The second reason is the fact we haven’t seen any other good 77-inch OLED TV deals yet. The rival 77-inch LG C4 isn’t currently available on Amazon and the best price we have seen on it is at John Lewis where it is currently retailing for a hefty £2799.

This means if you want a 77-inch set specifically, there aren’t many options on TVs we have tried and tested and know are worth your hard-earned cash, doing the rounds. Our only small caveat is that we would recommend investing in a soundbar with the OLED809 if you want the best results possible; the in-built speakers on the 65-inch model are distinctly average.

On the off chance this deal isn’t for you, make sure to keep tabs on our main best OLED TV deals guide, where our experts will collect all the top savings they have spotted on sets we have reviewed and recommend.

