I want to see a Chromecast that rivals the Apple TV 4K at Google I/O

Google I/O is taking place next week, and although it's usually an event focused on software and Google services, we usually get a first look at some hardware releases. Last year it was the Pixel 6A, Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds Pro, and we even got a very early look at the Pixel 7. But what about this year? I certainly know what I want - and it's something other than the Pixel devices.

The Google Chromecast with Google TV is a brilliant streaming puck that's almost three years into its life cycle now, and if you ask me, it's high time we see a replacement or, preferably, announce a step-up model. I want a more substantial streamer from Google, something akin to the Apple TV 4K or the Amazon Fire TV Cube.

The search engine turned software and hardware developer has a solid foundation with its existing Chromecast streamer, which is evidenced by the fact that it's been a mainstay of our Awards lists for the past two years; however, it just missed out on the Product of the Year title both times. But why is that the case? The Apple TV 4K costs double that of the Chromecast, is it really twice as good?

The short answer? Yes. The Apple TV 4K has more features, better sound and an excellent picture, making a real case not only for its existence but for you to cough up the extra cash if you're serious about streaming and/or your digital media library. It features a much nicer remote, and an Ethernet port (if you opt for the more expensive model) and it has a processor that you can find in the current iPhone 14. However, if you're #TeamAndroid and won't touch an Apple device with a barge pole, then you're pretty much out of luck.

As our recent review highlighted, the Fire TV Cube 3rd Generation is a bit of a letdown, and despite their being niche Google TV streamers like the Nvidia Shield, there's not much in the way of powerful Android-friendly TV streamers. This is where Google could step in with a bigger and better Chromecast - perhaps a Chromecast Pro?

It's simple, take the existing Chromecast with Google TV with its wonderfully authentic image and sound, and simply add a better processor and more extensive feature set. Google has the Tensor chips that it developed for the latest Pixel smartphones, so it could even take the Apple route here by utilising existing components.

Pair that with an Ethernet connection, maybe an HDMI passthrough and keep the fun pastel aesthetic of the Chromecast with Google TV and Google could have a winner on its hands. But why stop there?

If there's one aspect of the Fire Cube we really did like, it would be the built-in microphones in the main body of the streaming cube, which made the Fire TV device into a pseudo-Amazon Echo speaker. Google could do the exact same with the Google Assistant, creating a hybrid Chromecast/Nest-style device. Dash in some healthy Android mobile synergy and maybe some Pixel-centric features and Google could have a competitor to the Apple TV 4K and iPhone dream team combo.

Will we see a beefier Chromecast next week at I/O? The jury is out quite yet, however, I have my fingers crossed.

