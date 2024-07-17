Prime Day warning: only 2 Amazon Fire TV Omni QLEDs are worth buying

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is in its final day, and like past years it has brought with it massive savings on the company's entire line of Fire TV Omni QLEDs.

At the time of writing you could grab every size with a huge discount. At the bottom end of the spectrum the 43-inch model has had a massive 45 per cent slashed off its price, letting you grab it for £300. Up top, the 65-inch Omni QLED can be grabbed for £1000.

But, if you want the best deal possible and a TV that will actually deliver an enjoyable experience, based on experience reviewing Amazon’s latest sets, we’d only recommend two Omni QLED deals – specifically the ones targeting its 50- and 55-inch models.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED was £649.99, now £379.99 on Amazon (save £270) Based on our testing the 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is the cheap TV on the market, period. At this price it's an absolute steal. 5-stars

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED was £749.99, now £429.99 on Amazon (save £320) The 55-inch Omni QLED is equally as impressive as its 50-inch sibling offering the best holistic picture quality you'll find on a set its price. With this discount its the best option we've seen this Prime Day for buyers on a budget. 5-stars

Why only those specific sizes you ask? The answer is simple, after our team of experts tested every size in our dedicated viewing rooms, those were the only two Omni QLEDs to deliver a good enough performance to earn a star rating from our team of home cinema experts.

Hands in the air, any TV this price comes with some compromises. In the case of the 50- and 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLEDs this was some slight motion smearing, which we noticed during heated action scenes, and marginally below average max brightness levels, compared to other sets the same price.

But, holistically they both are the best sets you’ll find at their respective prices, offering a balanced, consistent picture, competitive gaming specifications and all the apps and services you need, thanks to the use of Amazon Fire OS.

With the 50-inch having had 42 per cent slashed of its price, to sell for a meagre £379.00 and the 55-inch enjoying a slightly larger 43 per cent drop in price to retail for £439.99, trust us when we say – you won’t find a better TV for the money.

Meanwhile, the 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is a little harder to recommend despite its price drop as during testing we found it suffers from a noticeable lack of shadow detail we didn’t experience on the 50- and 55-inch versions.

The £1000 price also puts it up against some smaller OLED TVs, including the outgoing 48-inch LG C3, which offers a much better picture, if you’re not dead set on needing to go as large as 65-inches. The C3 has better gaming features, offers much better contrast and deeper blacks thanks to its OLED, rather than QLED panel, based on our testing.

We had even bigger issues with the 43-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED when we tested it. During our checks there was an even more pronounced lack of shadow detail, and colours looked much paler, making it hard to recommend, even at its low price – hence its three star rating.

Which is why, if you have the space, and want a great Omni TV deal this Prime Day we’d recommend only considering the 50- and 55-inch models.

