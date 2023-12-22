13 products we want to see in 2024: new AirPods, PS5 Pro, Sonos headphones and more

What a year it's been. We've seen sumptuous stereo separates and trail-blazing TVs, been wowed by wireless headphones and enjoyed plenty of Dolby Atmos soundbars. And it got us thinking... what will 2024 have in store?

Plenty, if the rumours are to be believed. We're expecting new LG OLED TVs, a plethora of new products from Sonos (including some surprising ones), new AirPods, a new Apple TV, a follow-up to the Award-winning Sony WH-1000XM5 and possibly another version of the PS5. And much more besides.

Based on leaks, rumours and some pretty predictable production schedules, here are some of the delights we can expect next year...

Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones

(Image credit: Future)

The Award-winning Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless over-ear headphones launched in the summer of 2022, two years after the XM4 (which, in turn, launched two years after the XM3). So the warmer months of 2024 should see the WH-1000XM6 break cover. We're hoping for a more premium design, better noise cancelling and longer battery life. They have a lot to live up to but we think there's still room for improvement...

Read our full Sony WH-1000XM6 preview

LG C4 and LG G4 TVs

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Overhaul)

LG's OLED TVs continue to impress, but this year's LG C3 was only a minor improvement over the LG C2, leaving room for Sony's A80L to sneak in and gain supremacy. LG will be looking to regain its mid-range TV crown in 2024 with the LG C4. We're also expecting big things from the flagship G4, with a higher refresh rate reportedly on the cards.

Read our full preview of the LG C4 and LG G4

Sonos set-top box

(Image credit: Sonos)

Yes, really. The king of multi-room audio is rumoured to have a set-top box in the works. Not much is known about it at the moment, but Sonos is said to be in talks with Netflix about creating an app for it. It's expected to run the Android operating system and to be set for launch in late 2024 or early 2025. Look out, Apple TV...

Read our full Sonos set-top box preview

Apple TV 4K (2024)

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Speaking of the Apple TV, next year the latest model will turn two, which, in the fast-moving world of video streamers, is getting on a bit. So we're expecting a refresh. Our wishlist for the 2024 model includes a new processor (most probably the A16 chip from the iPhone 14 Pro/iPhone 15), a more up-to-date wi-fi standard, and a lower price. The 2022 model was actually cheaper than its predecessor, after all, which certainly helped it pick up What Hi-Fi? Awards in both 2022 and 2023.

Read our full Apple TV 4K (2024) preview

New AirPods

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Sticking with Apple, we could see new AirPods galore in 2024. The AirPods 3 launched in 2022, so could be in for a refresh, while the AirPods Pro 2 only launched this year and so are less likely to get a 2024 revamp (though that hasn't stopped us from speculating on what to expect from a successor). The AirPods Max will turn four next year – could Apple finally announce a new version of the premium over-ear headphones? And what about the cheaper AirPods Lite that have been rumoured for years now?

Read our full AirPods Max 2, AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods Lite previews

Sonos Arc (Gen 2) soundbar

(Image credit: Future)

Two-time Award-winner the Sonos Arc is getting a sequel very soon. Rumours say the Arc (Gen 2) will be even more high-end than the original (with a higher price tag to match), delivering better bass and overall enhanced sound quality. Could we see full DTS support as part of the package? Are we looking, even, at a Sennheiser Ambeo Max rival?

Read our full Sonos Arc (Gen 2) preview

Sonos wireless headphones

(Image credit: Sonos)

Sonos is said to be cooking up more than just the Arc (Gen 2) and a set-top box. It's been rumoured for years to have a pair of wireless headphones in the works, and 2024 could be the year we finally see them. Sonos is said to have scrapped its early designs (some of which date back to 2019) and gone back to the drawing board, with an over-ear design likely to be followed by wireless earbuds a year or two later. Expect seamless integration with the Sonos ecosystem, but can they compete on everything else that's required in the ultra-competitive headphone market? We may find out as soon as April.

Read our full Sonos wireless headphones preview

iPhone 16

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

A September iPhone launch is about the safest bet you can make on the tech timeline and, thanks to all the leaks, we usually have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the phone itself too. The (admittedly very early) rumours say we could be in for a change of screen size for certain models, with more efficient panel technology, new processors and the customisable Action button to appear across all variants. Expect plenty more rumours before September 2024.

Read our full iPhone 16 preview

Samsung Galaxy S24

(Image credit: Future)

But before the iPhone 16, Samsung's Galaxy S24 will dominate the headlines. It's expected to launch as early as January, with a new processor, new camera tech and a slight redesign. Even the S Pen stylus is getting an overhaul, according to reports.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S24 preview

PS5 Pro

(Image credit: Sony)

October saw the launch of the PS5 Slim, a thinner, lighter version of the biggest gaming console in history. But there could be more on the near horizon. Rumours have been swirling about a PS5 Pro for years, backed up by Sony's history (it launched a PS4 Pro three years after the original PS4). The rumours have since gone a little quiet, but with the PS5 Slim now official, could 2024 see a more premium model hit the shelves? We certainly hope so.

Read our full PS5 Pro preview

