The best Sony WH-CH700N headphones deals 2020

Bluetooth? Tick. Noise-cancelling tech? Tick. Solid sound quality? Tick. If you're in the market for an affordable pair of wireless, noise-cancelling headphones, then the Sony WH-CH700Ns should be on your list.

They were already a bit of a bargain at their 'Tested at' price of £100, and now you can make a decent saving on top of that at a number of online retailers.

This page contains all the latest and greatest deals on the Sony WH-CH700N headphones to you can get straight to the biggest savings.

Combining Bluetooth connectivity, decent noise-cancelling and good sound quality in a headphone package at this price is no mean feat, yet Sony has managed it with the WH-CH700N.

These headphones deliver an impressive 35 hours of battery life while just a ten-minut charge is enough to inject them with an hour of juice. There's a built-in mic for hands-free calling, plus compatibility with Siri and Google Assistant if you fancy a chat with your Sonys. They're lightweight, comfortable and available in black, blue or grey finishes.

The WH-CH700Ns make for a pleasurable listen too, with a punchy and agile sound blessed with just enough weight and detail to make a longer audition worth your while.

If you want something affordable for everyday use that won't let you down, you don't need to look much further than the Sony WH-CH700N. Why not help yourself to one of the tempting deals above?

