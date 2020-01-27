The best LG OLED65C9PLA deals 2020: huge savings on LG's big-screen wonder

If you're looking for a new TV, the LG OLED65C9PLA is one of the finest around. The 65-inch OLED set captured our hearts when it first entered our testing room, walking away with a 2019 What Hi-Fi Award. And it's now cheaper than ever.

We've scoured the internet's most trusted retailers to find the best deals around. Here they are.

The LG OLED65C9PLA is one of the most impressive big TVs we've reviewed in recent times. LG supplies the OLED screens for rival manufacturers such as Philips and Sony, so you would expect it to bring the best out of this TV technology.

And it certainly does. This TV delivers rich but natural visuals and fabulous contrast that adds real depth to the image. But there's a lot more to it than just the picture quality - the sound is pretty good too, with Dolby Atmos support and a decent amount of eight given to proceedings. It's also easy to use, thanks to the intuitive webOS operating system.

It's all wrapped up in a lovely subtle design that will add to, rather than detract from, any room you put it in. It's one of the best OLED TV around right now, and at these prices, you'd be mad not to take the plunge.

